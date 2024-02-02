Twitter
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

Months before death, Poonam Pandey said 'bahut hi badi news aane wali hai', actress' interview leaves netizens divided

Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an almost flawless innings, scoring 179 runs off 257 balls, providing India with the much-needed advantage against England.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 05:07 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed the skills and composure of a seasoned batsman on the first day of the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 02. He stood out as the only Indian top 6 batter who learned from the mistakes of India's sloppy defeat in the series opener in Hyderabad. Yashasvi capitalized on a good start and played a remarkable innings, scoring a magnificent hundred.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an almost flawless innings, scoring 179 runs off 257 balls, providing India with the much-needed advantage against England. At the end of the day, India stood at 336 for 6. England, led by the experienced James Anderson and supported by four spinners, bowled a total of 93 overs, maintaining a good over-rate despite the hot and humid conditions in Visakhapatnam.

England showed great patience on a traditional spin-friendly pitch in Vizag, consistently taking wickets. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the exception, as he applied himself and did not give away his wicket like the other six batters who only managed to reach double digits before returning to the pavilion.

Ben Stokes and the England team were content to play a waiting game on Friday, knowing that the nature of the pitch would remain relatively unchanged for the first three days.

Rohit Sharma displayed a lack of confidence and paid the price for it. He was caught at leg-slip by Ollie Pope after a delivery from debutant Shoaib Bashir turned unexpectedly.

Shubman Gill, who has faced criticism regarding his position in the team, failed to capitalize on yet another opportunity to score big. Despite showing more determination than in the previous match in Hyderabad, Gill fell victim to James Anderson, who became the oldest bowler to play in a Test match in India.

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer, who has also faced scrutiny, disappointed once again. As one of the more experienced players in the weakened batting lineup, Iyer made a poor shot selection and was dismissed by Hyderabad hero Tom Hartley when he was on 27. This was a crucial chance for Iyer to silence his critics and secure his place at No. 4, but instead, he has added more pressure on himself.

On the contrary, debutant Rajat Patdiar displayed remarkable control. He reminded viewers of Ajinkya Rahane, the Maharashtra batter who made his Test debut on Friday. Patdiar effectively utilized the crease and skillfully maneuvered against the spinners. Patidar and Yashasvi formed a formidable partnership, amassing a 90-run stand before the debutant was dismissed, bowled by a delivery from leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Axar Patel provided excellent support to Yashasvi Jaiswal, but unfortunately, the left-handed batter succumbed to Shoaib Bashir's bowling towards the end of the day's play, departing after scoring 27 runs.

Local player KS Bharat was also at fault for carelessly throwing away his wicket. In the final 10 minutes of the day's play, he played a reckless shot, resulting in a catch straight into the hands of the point fielder.

