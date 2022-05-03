Kapil Dev cites example of Vinod Kambli to teach youngsters the value of focus

Kapil Dev on Vinod Kambli

Indian team won its 1st cricket World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. The legendary cricketer is an inspiration for many budding cricketers. Kapil Dev drew a comparison between Kambli and his childhood mate Sachin Tendulkar to explain why it was important for young cricketers to stay focused.

READ: Arun Lal gets married at the age of 66 to a 28 year younger Bulbul Saha, check pics

Speaking at Parul University legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev said that there are no substitutes for passion, hard work and commitment. Former Indian cricketers said, "Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar were always good friends and they were supremely talented. However, only Sachin mixed his talent with hard work and went on to become an absolute legend, on the other hand, Vinod Kambli never achieved anything in the end and his talent was wasted without hard work."

READ: IPL 2022: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

"And when a player loses focus, all the fame he earns gradually starts fading away. In the end, one thing counts, and that's performance, which ultimately determines whether one finishes as a great player or ends up a forgotten star," the 1983 World Cup winner added. Kapil Dev had played with both Tendulkar and Kambli at the start of their respective careers in the Indian team.

Kapil also had a stint as coach of the Indian team when Tendulkar was a captain in the 1990s