Arun Lal gets married at the age of 66 to a 28 year younger Bulbul Saha, check pics

Former Indian Cricketer Arun Lal got married to Bulbul Saha during a private ceremony at Peerless Inn in Kolkata.
Former India cricketer Arun Lal got married to Bulbul Saha on May 2 (Monday) in a private ceremony. The pictures of the couple’s wedding ceremony went viral on social media soon after they tied the knot.
Arun Lal had parted ways with his first wife Reena and had reportedly had also taken her consent for the second marriage. It is worth mentioning that Lal rose to prominence as a commentator in both domestic and international games and was a regular face behind the mic until 2016 when he was diagnosed with jaw cancer.
1. Bulbul Saha showing her Mehandi
2. Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha getting clicked with wedding invitees
Before being diagnosed with jaw cancer in 2016, Lal was a regular feature on the commentary panel during both international and domestic matches. However, in the last few years he has established himself as one of the more impressive coaches in the country.
In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodshaadis, Bulbul Saha had revealed that the duo had met each other for the first time at a common friend's party, and gradually they had fallen for each other.
3. Arun Lal with Bulbul Saha
For the unversed, Arun Lal is currently the Bengal Team's head coach and his ladylove Bulbul Saha has been associated with a school in central Kolkata for about eight and half years.
As far as the pictures are concerned, they were liked by many and both Arun Lal and BulBul Saha looked adorable and happy with each other. Arun Lal wore a jacket and kurta pyjama for the wedding while Bulbul wore a saree as the duo looked good with each other on one of their precious days of life.