Arun Lal gets married at the age of 66 to a 28 year younger Bulbul Saha, check pics

Former India cricketer Arun Lal got married to Bulbul Saha on May 2 (Monday) in a private ceremony. The pictures of the couple’s wedding ceremony went viral on social media soon after they tied the knot.

READ: From Umran Malik to Ishant Sharma, youngest Indian cricketers to take 'fifer' in the IPL

Arun Lal had parted ways with his first wife Reena and had reportedly had also taken her consent for the second marriage. It is worth mentioning that Lal rose to prominence as a commentator in both domestic and international games and was a regular face behind the mic until 2016 when he was diagnosed with jaw cancer.