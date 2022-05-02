Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Were they retained to be benched?': Netizens question KKR dropping Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR made two changes to its team against RR - Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 02, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

'Were they retained to be benched?': Netizens question KKR dropping Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy
Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, saw the side make two changes for the clash. While all teams make changes according to the need of the game, the changes made by KKR were that of retained players Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy.

At the toss, skipper Shreyas Iyer, while electing to bowl first said the side is making two changes. "We have two changes. Anukul Roy comes in for Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) and Shivam Mavi comes in (for Varun Chakaravarthy)".

READ | KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS plans to build a cricket stadium in Los Angeles, USA

The captain even explained why the changes were being made and said, "It's important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it's also important to get the right combinations".

Seeing how KKR has left their two retained players from IPL 2021 behind got netizens questioning their strategy.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.