From Umran Malik to Ishant Sharma, youngest Indian cricketers to take 'fifer' in the IPL

1/4

Jaydev Unadkat, who is now representing Mumbai Indians this year in the IPL was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. He became the youngest Indian cricketer to bag a fifer in the IPL. This was against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

READ: Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: From being A+ Grade player to various endorsements, MI skipper's net worth

Unadkat derailed the run chase as he got the wickets of both openers Mahela Jayawardene and Virender Sehwag inside the powerplay. His next victim came in the 17th over in the form of Unmukt Chand. In the same over, he dismissed Kedar Jadhav. The game went right down the wire to the final over, where Unadkat dismissed Morne Morkel to settle things once and for all.

Jaydev Unadkat's age was 21 years 204 days when he achieved this feat.