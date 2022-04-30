From Umran Malik to Ishant Sharma, youngest Indian cricketers to take 'fifer' in the IPL

Umran Malik recently took a fifer against Gujarat Titans and became the 2nd youngest to achieve this feat, Check out who the others are
Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowler Umran Malik has impressed everyone with his sheer pace. He is currently in the thirst position of the bowlers with the most wickets in the IPL this season. He recently took his first five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans and in this process, he became the second-youngest bowler to have achieved this feat.
Here's a look at the 4 youngest bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL along with Umran Malik.
1. Jaydev Unadkat's fifer against DC
Jaydev Unadkat, who is now representing Mumbai Indians this year in the IPL was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. He became the youngest Indian cricketer to bag a fifer in the IPL. This was against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)
Unadkat derailed the run chase as he got the wickets of both openers Mahela Jayawardene and Virender Sehwag inside the powerplay. His next victim came in the 17th over in the form of Unmukt Chand. In the same over, he dismissed Kedar Jadhav. The game went right down the wire to the final over, where Unadkat dismissed Morne Morkel to settle things once and for all.
Jaydev Unadkat's age was 21 years 204 days when he achieved this feat.
2. Umran Malik's fifer against Gujarat Titans
The 22-year-old pacer from Srinagar was on fire during his last IPL game as he took out poles for fun as SunRisers Hyderabad were defending 195 after being sent into bat. Umran sent back Shubman Gill.
After Shubman Gill's wicket, he took the wicket of Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and Wrddhiman Saha also during this game to complete his fifer. He is the second youngest Indian bowler in the IPL to take a five-wicket haul. His age was 22 years 157 days when he achieved this feat.
3. Arshdeep Singh's 5 wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021
Punjab Kings' left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh picked the first ever five-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021. Arshdeep picked the wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi and finished with figures of 5/32 from his four overs.
Arshdeep Singh became the third youngest Indian bowler in the IPL to take a five wicket haul. He aged 22 years 228 days during this game.
4. Ishant Sharma's fifer for Deccan Chargers against Kochi Tuskers
On April 27, 2011, Ishant Sharma bowled a dream spell against Kochi Tuskers Kerela which helped Deccan Chargers register an easy win. Sharma harassed Kochi with his seam and bounce.
It all started in Ishant’s first over. Ten balls later, Ishant had five wickets and Kochi was reeling at 11 for six after four overs chasing a modest total of 130.