IPL 2022: From SRH's Umran Malik to Lockie Ferguson, these are the fastest bowlers this season

There are a few who are on the list of bowlers of the fastest bowlers in the 15th edition so far.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is halfway through the tournament with teams already fighting to make it to the playoffs.

While batters like Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and more are making sure the runs keep flowing, there are some very talented bowlers who are aiming to stop the run flow.

Talking about these bowlers, there are many uncapped players who have impressed fans and critics alike. In fact, there are a few who are also on the list of bowlers making it to the list of becoming the fastest bowlers in the 15th edition so far.

So let's have a look at the top 5 bowlers, who have given batters a scare with their speed.