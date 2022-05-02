IPL 2022: From SRH's Umran Malik to Lockie Ferguson, these are the fastest bowlers this season

There are a few who are on the list of bowlers of the fastest bowlers in the 15th edition so far.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is halfway through the tournament with teams already fighting to make it to the playoffs.
While batters like Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and more are making sure the runs keep flowing, there are some very talented bowlers who are aiming to stop the run flow.
Talking about these bowlers, there are many uncapped players who have impressed fans and critics alike. In fact, there are a few who are also on the list of bowlers making it to the list of becoming the fastest bowlers in the 15th edition so far.
So let's have a look at the top 5 bowlers, who have given batters a scare with their speed.
1. Umran Malik - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 so far as he clocked 154 kph in the 10th over against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune on Sunday (May 1).
2. Lockie Ferguson - Gujarat Titans (GT)
The Kiwi pacer, who is part of Gujarat Titans (GT) clocked a delivery of 150 kph this season while bowling for the Titans. He was bought by GT for a big price of Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.
3. Navdeep Saini - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
The now Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Navdeep Saini has been expensive this season, however, his speed is something to look at as he clocked a 149 kmph delivery against the Mumbai Indians (MI) this season.
4. Odean Smith - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
West Indies pacer Odean Smith has made quite an impression from his all-round performance this IPL season. Having six wickets so far, his fastest delivery was recorded at 148.8 kmph.
5. Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Delhi Capitals (DC)
Kamlesh Nagarkoti, now part of Delhi Capitals (DC) clocked 145.8 kmph during his side's inaugural game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians (MI).