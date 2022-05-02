From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Chris Gayle, cricketers to get dismissed on 99 runs in the IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad came back to his form during last night's game against SUnrisers Hyderabad and looked all set to score a century but gout out on 99.
Getting out in the nervous nineties is always considered unfortunate for any batsman but think about the fact when a batsman gets out just before 1 run from a century on 99, what a misfortunate feeling will it be for any batsman?
During yesterday's game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ruturaj Gaikwad came back to form and was looking all set from the word go during his innings. He took on to bowlers and smacked the ball all over the park before getting dismissed on 99.
But, he wasn't the first player to get out on 99 during the IPL. Here's the list of the players who got out on 99 before Ruturaj Gaikwad.
1. Virat Kohli's 99 against Delhi Daredevils in 2013
King Kohli was dismissed for 99 against Delhi Capitals (Daredevils at that time) in 2013. To make matters worse, Kohli was run out while going for the run that would take him to 100, off the last ball of the innings as well.
However, the match ended on a sweet note for Kohli as his RCB side eventually ended up on the winning side. Virat’s IPL career has been long and brilliant. Kohli has a total of 5 centuries in IPL and is the highest run-scorer in this league.
2. Prithvi Shaw's 99 against KKR in 2019
Prithvi Shaw is second on this list of unlucky players to get out on 99 in IPL history as missed out on completing his century against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.
He had reached 99 off 54 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes when he was caught behind Lockie Ferguson and had to walk back to the pavilion one short of his ton.
3. Ishan Kishan's 99 vs RCB in 2020
Ishan Kishan is one of two unfortunate players to get out on 99 in IPL 2020, with the Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman falling one short of his ton against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Kishan raced to 99 off 57 balls, an inning peppered with two fours and nine sixes before falling to Isuru Udana off the penultimate ball of the innings.
4. Chris Gayle's 99 vs Rajasthan Royals in 2020
Chris Gayle has scored the most number of centuries in the IPL but he also has got out on 99 runs in the IPL once. This score came against Rajasthan Royals in 2020.
Gayle came in at number three in the second over itself, with his side at 1/1, and set about rebuilding the innings with skipper KL Rahul. The duo put on 120 runs before Rahul was dismissed, but Gayle was in the groove by then and carried on his merry way.
The Universe Boss ultimately perished after scoring 99 off 63 balls, smashing six fours and eight sixes before having his stumps rattled by Jofra Archer.