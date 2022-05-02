From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Chris Gayle, cricketers to get dismissed on 99 runs in the IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad came back to his form during last night's game against SUnrisers Hyderabad and looked all set to score a century but gout out on 99.

Getting out in the nervous nineties is always considered unfortunate for any batsman but think about the fact when a batsman gets out just before 1 run from a century on 99, what a misfortunate feeling will it be for any batsman?

During yesterday's game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ruturaj Gaikwad came back to form and was looking all set from the word go during his innings. He took on to bowlers and smacked the ball all over the park before getting dismissed on 99.

But, he wasn't the first player to get out on 99 during the IPL. Here's the list of the players who got out on 99 before Ruturaj Gaikwad.