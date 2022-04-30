Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: From being A+ Grade player to various endorsements, MI skipper's net worth

Let's have a look at the Team India captain's net worth be it from the BCCI and his various endorsement.
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Gurunath Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday today (April 30). While in the International circuit, the 'Hitman' has led India to victories after becoming the captain, he has somehow not managed to get MI a win yet in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Talking about the batter, he has a unique record of scoring three double centuries in ODIs and a century in both innings of a Test on a debut as an opening batsman.
As the cricketer is celebrating this joyous day, he will also be leading his side again, this time against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second game of the doubleheader Saturday.
Let's have a look at the Team India captain's net worth be it from the BCCI and his various endorsement. The star cricketer has a huge net worth of around $18.7 million (INR 130 crore).
1. Rohit Sharma's BCCI salary
Rohit Sharma is part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annual contract list and is one of the three players in the Grade A+. This sees him receive an annual salary of INR 7 crore.
The cricketer is also paid a sum of INR 15 lakh per Test match, INR 6 lakh per ODI and INR 3 lakh per T20I match played as his match fee from the BCCI.
2. Rohit Sharma's various endorsements
From Jio to Videocon d2h, Rohit Sharma has various endorsement to his name as part of cross deals with his IPL franchise team Mumbai Indians.
On the personal level, the brands independently endorsed by Rohit include Maggi, Lays, Nissan, Ceat, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot.
He generates an income of about INR 7 crore from his brand endorsement deals alone.
3. Rohit Sharma's other sources of income
Rohit Sharma is one of the most active members of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He makes INR Rs 15 crore according to his contract with the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).
Apart from that, he also gets a bonus from BCCI for scoring centuries as per the rules of the BCCI.
4. Rohit Sharma's house
The batter lives in his 6000 square feet apartment in the Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai. He and his family get a 270 degree view of the Arabian Sea.
The house is well furnished and is located on the 29th floor with the estimated worth being about INR 30 crore.
5. Rohit Sharma's cars
The MI skipper has a good collection of cars. From Skoda Laura to Toyota Fortuner to even a BMW X3, he loves his vehicles. His favourite car, BMW M5 is worth INR 1.5 crore, which is his dream to own.
Rohit even owns the Formula One version of this car, and also has a Mercedes and an Audi besides Nissan, a Japanese brand he endorses.
Recently, he also became the owner of a blue Lamborghini Urus car. The ex-showroom price in India is Rs 3 crore while Rohit Sharma purchased it for Rs 3.10 crore.