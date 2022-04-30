Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: From being A+ Grade player to various endorsements, MI skipper's net worth

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Gurunath Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday today (April 30). While in the International circuit, the 'Hitman' has led India to victories after becoming the captain, he has somehow not managed to get MI a win yet in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Talking about the batter, he has a unique record of scoring three double centuries in ODIs and a century in both innings of a Test on a debut as an opening batsman.

As the cricketer is celebrating this joyous day, he will also be leading his side again, this time against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second game of the doubleheader Saturday.

Let's have a look at the Team India captain's net worth be it from the BCCI and his various endorsement. The star cricketer has a huge net worth of around $18.7 million (INR 130 crore).