Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

Elon Musk pulls off a shocking move, fires entire team of...

Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

This man is world's richest prisoner, was fined over Rs 1600 crore, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

This man is world's richest prisoner, was fined over Rs 1600 crore, his net worth is...

9 Bollywood actors who lent their voices to popular Hollywood films 

9 must-watch films based on Tsunami

Dry fruits for sharp eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was makers' first choice for Sarfarosh; John Matthew Matthan rejected him because....

Not Hrithik, Salman, first 'Greek God of Bollywood' was side actor who impressed top heroine; related to Ranbir, Kareena

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that the current cast of Heeramandi was not his initial choice. He wanted to cast Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan initially.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is all set for the release Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently attended the screening of web series in Los Angeles. During the event, he revealed that Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were initially considered for significant roles in the star-studded show.

In a conversation with YouTuber and host Lily Singh, Bhansali revealed that the current cast was not his initial choice. He said, "I had multiple castings in my mind, the idea has been there for 18 years. I thought about Rekha ji and then Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. It was a film back then. I then also thought about Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, and Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were also in my mind at one point of time. But I ended up with this ensemble cast."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Created by the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most awaited shows since its announcement. The Netflix series is headlined by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

Among the other cast members, one actor was initially rejected by the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director and was cast two days before the show. He is Adhyayan Suman, who plays Zorawar Ali Khan in the show. His father Shekhar Suman is also a part of Heeramandi and plays Zulfiqar Ahmed.

In a recent interview with News18, Adhyayan recalled the interesting anecdote on how he first failed the audition for the Netflix show as he said, "I got a call from Shruti Mahajan (casting director) to audition for Zorawar’s character. I was celebrating my parents’ marriage anniversary somewhere in the Himalayas. I got the call when I was travelling there. At one o’clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and make an audition clip sitting in the car."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, a school dropout who became India’s richest jeweller, has net worth of Rs 36700 crore, he owns…

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check state-wise forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement