IPL 2022: Do you know how many runs Virat Kohli has scored in his last five innings?

Virat Kohli has had a tumultuous season in the IPL so far, but do you know how he's fared in his last five innings in IPL? Read on to know more.
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has been a tumultuous one for Virat Kohli. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper gave up captaincy in order to focus on his batting, but so far this season, the 33-year-old has struggled for runs immensely.
While Kohli did score a half-century against Gujarat Titans, before that, he suffered two consecutive golden ducks, against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
With just 186 runs in 10 IPL games so far, Virat's form this season has been anything but consistent. But do you know how much he's scored in his last five innings? Read on to know more:
1. Virat Kohli scored 58 runs vs Gujarat Titans
The Delhi-born batter notched his first fifty of IPL 2022 season against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium on April 30. With Virat Kohli under immense pressure having struggled with the bat in his previous games, he celebrated with joy as he raised the bat in relief.
2. Virat Kohli could only score 9 runs vs Rajasthan Royals
In RCB's previous game against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli could only muster up a total of 9 runs, after he was promoted up the order, and sent out to open the innings for the first time in IPL 2022 season, alongside skipper Faf du Plessis. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 29 runs.
3. Virat Kohli suffered a golden duck versus Sunrisers Hyderabad
Virat Kohli suffered a second golden duck in as many games, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, having suffered a similar fate in the match before that. While Kohli couldn't open his account, RCB as a unit could only score 68 runs, and SRH registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over RCB.
4. Virat Kohli suffered first golden duck versus Lucknow Super Giants
While the IPL 2022 season hadn't been going well for Virat, the match against Lucknow Super Giants was arguably the lowest point up until the back-to-back golden ducks.
Against Lucknow, Virat was dismissed for zero however, RCB would go on to win the match thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis' 96-run knock.
5. Virat Kohli scored 12 runs against Delhi Capitals
Against Delhi Capitals, Virat could only muster up 12 runs before being sent back to the dugout courtesy of a stunning one-handed throw from Lalit Yadav which brought Kohli's inning to an abrupt end. RCB did go on to win the match by 16 runs, thanks to Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik's fiery knocks.
