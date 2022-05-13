With GT qualified and CSK, MI out of playoffs, what's the way ahead for other 7 teams?

4/5

Remaining fixtures of SRH: vs KKR Pune May 14; vs MI Wankhede May 17; vs PBKS Wankhede May 22

Remaining fixtures of PBKS: vs RCB Brabourne May 13; vs DC DY Patil May 16; vs SRH Wankhede May 22

PBKS have not yet managed to win two on the bounce this season and are looking to win three in a row to qualify but even that might suffice if three more teams also breach the 16-point mark. All three games of PBKS left are against teams in contention and if they manage to win all three, they will knock off DC and SRH from getting to 16 points and ensure RCB gets to a maximum of 16.

In that scenario, it could get to an NRR shootout between PBKS and RCB (should RCB beat GT) and also possibly RR (if RR manage to only one of their two remaining games). Having said that, PBKS has the worst NRR of all teams in contention which makes it extremely difficult for them to qualify on 14 points.

SRH on the other hand are on a four-match losing streak and would want to arrest the slide sooner than later should they stand any chance.

Like PBKS, three wins might not suffice for them if RR and RCB win their remaining games and LSG beat KKR. They can even qualify with 14 points and for that to happen both RR and RCB have to remain winless from now on.

There exists a possibility of up to six teams finishing on 14 points each and NRR coming into the picture.