With GT qualified and CSK, MI out of playoffs, what's the way ahead for other 7 teams?

Chennai Super Kings was officially knocked out from the playoffs race after its defeat last night against Mumbai Indians.
After its game against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs a few days ago and with Chennai Super Kings losing against Mumbai Indians last night, their playoff hopes also ended. Mumbai Indians were the first team to be knocked out from the playoffs race-long back when they lost 9 straight games.
It will be the first time in the IPL that playoffs will be played without Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians as at least one among these two teams has always qualified for the playoffs in the IPL.
Here's a look at the qualification scenarios for the other IPL teams.
1. Lucknow Super Giants
LSG missed out on becoming the first side to qualify for the playoffs after a heavy defeat against GT on Tuesday (May 10). They still have two matches in hand and a win will definitely take them through.
Should they win both their remaining matches, they get to 20 points and are assured of a top-two finish as GT is the only other team that can get to 20 points.
KL Rahul's men can even go through even if they lose both their remaining matches if other results come their way.
2. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore
Remaining fixtures for RR: vs LSG Brabourne on May 15; vs CSK Brabourne on May 20
Remaining fixtures for RCB: vs PBKS Brabourne May 13; vs GT Wankhede May 19
During the last weekend, both RR and RCB have distanced themselves from the middle table scuffle following their respective wins over PBKS and SRH. Wins in both their remaining matches would definitely take them through, but a solitary win also would be enough if other results come their way.
Both can qualify even if they lose both their remaining games provided DC and the winner of the SRH-PBKS clash get to a maximum of 14 points only, though RCB would not want things to proceed that way as their current NRR is in the arrears and further points from it would be shaved off from it following two more defeats
3. Delhi Capitals
Remaining fixtures: vs PBKS DY Patil May 16; vs MI Wankhede May 21
All the sides that lost their last weekend fixtures find themselves in the 'do or die' territory very much from now. DC have knocked one challenge out of the way defeating RR and their positive NRR holds them in good stead there be a tie with multiple teams on 16 points.
DC can still get knocked out on 16 points even if they win both their remaining matches provided both RR and RCB win their remaining games and LSG beat KKR.
4. Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remaining fixtures of SRH: vs KKR Pune May 14; vs MI Wankhede May 17; vs PBKS Wankhede May 22
Remaining fixtures of PBKS: vs RCB Brabourne May 13; vs DC DY Patil May 16; vs SRH Wankhede May 22
PBKS have not yet managed to win two on the bounce this season and are looking to win three in a row to qualify but even that might suffice if three more teams also breach the 16-point mark. All three games of PBKS left are against teams in contention and if they manage to win all three, they will knock off DC and SRH from getting to 16 points and ensure RCB gets to a maximum of 16.
In that scenario, it could get to an NRR shootout between PBKS and RCB (should RCB beat GT) and also possibly RR (if RR manage to only one of their two remaining games). Having said that, PBKS has the worst NRR of all teams in contention which makes it extremely difficult for them to qualify on 14 points.
SRH on the other hand are on a four-match losing streak and would want to arrest the slide sooner than later should they stand any chance.
Like PBKS, three wins might not suffice for them if RR and RCB win their remaining games and LSG beat KKR. They can even qualify with 14 points and for that to happen both RR and RCB have to remain winless from now on.
There exists a possibility of up to six teams finishing on 14 points each and NRR coming into the picture.
5. Kolkata Knight Riders
Remaining fixtures for KKR: vs SRH Pune May 14; vs LSG DY Patil May 18
The hopes for KKR is hanging by a slim thread and the best they can do is win all their remaining fixtures to get to 14 points.
However, they still would need at most one team from the mid-table to get to the 16-point mark. If both RR and RCB win one more match each, KKR stand eliminated irrespective of their results.