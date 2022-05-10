As Jasprit Bumrah took his first 5 wicket haul in the IPL, here's a look at bowlers who have taken a 'fifer' in IPL 2022

Here's a look at the bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls in the IPL 2022 so far.
IPL is said to be a paradise for hard-hitting batsmen. We have witnessed over 80+ sixes being hit during this year's IPL so far and with this pace, we may witness 1000+ sixes by the end of this year's IPL. But then cricket is just not about batsmen every time, sometimes it's a bowlers day too in the IPL.
Last night in a game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on KKR's batters as he went on to take his first five-wicket haul during this game and ended the game with his career-best figures. Let's have a look on the bowlers along with Jasprit Bumrah who have achieved this feat so far during this year's IPL.
1. Jasprit Bumrah's fifer against KKR
Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday as he broke the Knights’ backs with five wickets at the cost of just 10 runs.
In the 15th over, Bumrah removed Andre Russell (9) and Rana and then clinched three wickets, Sheldon Jackson (5), Pat Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0), in the 18th over, a maiden, to bring MI back into the game.
However, his superb effort went in vain as MI lost this game against KKR by 53 runs.
2. Wanindu Hasaranga's fifer against SRH
The spin-bowling all-rounder, who became the most expensive Sri Lankan player in IPL history when RCB bought him for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at this year's auction, returned with figures of 5/18 to inflict a fourth straight loss on Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After dismissing Aiden Markram, Hasaranga returned to have the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Jagadeesha Suchith in successive overs. He then finished off his spell with a double-wicket maiden.
3. Umran Malik's fifer against Gujarat Titans
The 22-year-old pacer from Srinagar was on fire during his IPL game against Gujarat Titans as he took out poles for fun as SunRisers Hyderabad were defending 195 after being sent into bat. Umran sent back Shubman Gill.
After Shubman Gill's wicket, he took the wicket of Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and Wrddhiman Saha also during this game to complete his fifer. He is the second youngest Indian bowler in the IPL to take a five-wicket haul. His age was 22 years 157 days when he achieved this feat.
4. Yuzvendra Chahal's fifer against Kolkata Knight Riders
Yuzvendra Chahal took the first hat-trick of the 2022 Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chahal bowled an incredible 17th over in which he took four wickets which included a hat-trick. Chahal ended with a five-wicket haul which is the best figure of his career in the T20 league
Chahal ended with figures of 5/40 which made it the first time he has taken a five-wicket haul in his IPL career. Chahal's effort was the 21st hat-trick in the history of the league and the fifth RR player to do the same.