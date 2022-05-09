IPL 2022: Jagadeesha Suchith becomes sixth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on golden duck, here are others

Let's have a look at the other bowlers who got Virat Kohli dismissed for ZERO.
While most of the retained players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 have not performed up to the mark, former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is having a not so good season.
The 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament has even seen Kohli get out thrice for a golden duck, which has started talks about his form.
In the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Jagadeesha Suchith on Sunday became the sixth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on a golden duck in the IPL history.
1. Jagadeesha Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck in match No. 54 of the IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This is the third golden duck for Kohli in IPL 2022.
2. Dushmantha Chameera - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Earlier, Kohli was removed by Dushmantha Chameera when RCB faced the very first ball in the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
3. Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Another Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Marco Jansen had also taken the wicket of Kohli during the first leg game between the two sides. The SRH bowler had also dismissed Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat in the same over.
4. Ashish Nehra - Mumbai Indians (MI)
Ashish Nehra, who in IPL 2008 played for Sachin Tendulkar’s Mumbai Indians (MI) was the first to get the batter out for Golden duck.
5. Nathan Coulter-Nile - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had dismissed Virat Kohli on the very first ball in IPL 2017
6. Sandeep Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
In IPL 2014, Virat Kohli was cleaned up off the very first delivery by SRH bowler Sandeep Sharma.