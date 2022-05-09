IPL 2022: Jagadeesha Suchith becomes sixth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on golden duck, here are others

Let's have a look at the other bowlers who got Virat Kohli dismissed for ZERO.

While most of the retained players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 have not performed up to the mark, former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is having a not so good season.

The 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament has even seen Kohli get out thrice for a golden duck, which has started talks about his form.

In the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Jagadeesha Suchith on Sunday became the sixth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on a golden duck in the IPL history.

So let's have a look at the other bowlers who got Kohli dismissed for ZERO.