IPL 2022: Meet 'mystery girl' of Punjab Kings Shashi Dhiman who is stand-up comedian by profession

Shashi Dhiman has been churning up fun content for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, she is often seen travelling with the players. Know all about her here.
Punjab Kings tried to up the ante on their social media in IPL 2022 and thus they ended up hiring Shashi Dhiman, who is a stand-up comedian from Punjab. Shashi has been anchoring fun videos for PBKS and is often seen travelling to the venues along with the players.
A quick glance down the Punjab Kings' social media, and you will most likely notice Shahshi, and if not, we've got you covered. Here's all you need to know about her (All images courtesy: Shashi Dhiman, Instagram):
1. Shashi Dhiman is a stand-up comedian
Shashi Dhiman has been churning up fun content for Punjab Kings' social media handles, as she herself is a stand-up comedian by profession. She started to do comedy four years ago and was a renowned face back in the Chandigarh comedy circuit.
2. She moved to Mumbai in 2020
Having earned a name for herself back in Chandigarh, Shashi Dhiman decided to move to the city of dreams in 2020, and she has been doing well since moving to Mumbai. She often does prepare for her shows, however, she also does a lot of stuff impromptu.
3. Shashi is anchoring videos for PBKS
Often Shashi is seen travelling with the players to the venues, she can be seen anchoring videos for Punjab Kings, engaging in banter with players, and she also featured in PBKS' viral 'choti bacchi ho kya' reel alongside Benny Howell.
4. She is a pharma-scientist as well!
While not many people know this, but Shashi Dhiman is a pharma scientist as well. She decided to pursue her passion for comedy after completing her studies in medical science.
5. Living the best of both worlds
Shashi Dhiman opened up on taking up comedy because she feels that doing something creative like stand-up comedy makes her feel alive, while she also gets bored with her daytime job sometimes.