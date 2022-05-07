IPL 2022: Meet 'mystery girl' of Punjab Kings Shashi Dhiman who is stand-up comedian by profession

Shashi Dhiman has been churning up fun content for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, she is often seen travelling with the players. Know all about her here.

Punjab Kings tried to up the ante on their social media in IPL 2022 and thus they ended up hiring Shashi Dhiman, who is a stand-up comedian from Punjab. Shashi has been anchoring fun videos for PBKS and is often seen travelling to the venues along with the players.

A quick glance down the Punjab Kings' social media, and you will most likely notice Shahshi, and if not, we've got you covered. Here's all you need to know about her (All images courtesy: Shashi Dhiman, Instagram):