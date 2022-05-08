Anushka Sharma to Ritika Sajdeh: Wives of Indian cricketers share beautiful messages on Mother's Day 2022

The wives of Indian cricketers have also shared their sweet moments with their mothers or what it is like to be a mom.
The second Sunday of the month of May is celebrated as Mother's Day across the globe. Indians are not far behind when it comes to expressing the love and gratitude they have for their moms.
With social media flooded with pictures wishing the most important lady in their lives with sweet messages, the wives of Indian cricketers have also shared their sweet moments with their mothers or what it is like to be a mom.
1. Natasa Stankovic Pandya
Hardika Pandya's lady love, Natasa Stankovic Pandya took to the Instagram stories and shared a photo from her younger days with her mother.
(Photo: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram)
2. Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared pictures of her mother and her daughter.
She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day Maa. Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me, especially in the last year and a few months. Your willpower and strength are phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all".
(Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
3. Sanjana Ganesan
Jasprit Bumrah's wife and commentator Sanjana Ganesan wrote on Instagram, "cuddles with the best. happy mother’s day".
(Photo: Sanjana Ganesan Instagram)
4. Prithi Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Ashwin shared a bunch of pictures with her mother and her kids. She wrote, "Trigger warning: Mother's Day post. 100% sure I was swearing in this picture. Happy Mother's Day to me and to you. And thank you Amma for being my best friend and showing me the way every single day".
(Photo: Prithi Ashwin Instagram)
5. Ritika Sajdeh
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh wrote on Instagram, "Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom I could ever ask for. Love you mom".
(Photo: Ritika Sajdeh Instagram)