IPL 2022: Jos Buttler becomes joint-fastest batter to hit 600-plus runs alongside Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle

A look at batters who have scored 600-plus runs in a single season.
Sitting with the Orange Cap on his head, Jos Buttler has been ruling the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2022 batting. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter has become the first batsman from the franchise to score 600 runs in a single season.
Not just that, he has left everyone behind and is very close to breaking Virat Kohli's record as the top run-scorer in a single season. Currently, he is sitting alongside the likes of Kohli and more batters who hit 600-plus runs in a single season.
1. Jos Buttler - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Jos Buttler became the joint-fastest batter to hit 600-plus runs in a single season in his 11th innings. He achieved this feat during RR's chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
(Photo: RR Twitter)
2. Shaun Marsh - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
Shaun Marsh had lit up the first-ever IPL in 2008 as after playing just 11 games, he scored over 600 runs. Playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), he was the first-ever holder of the Orange Cap.
(Photo: File photo)
3. Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli achieved this feat in IPL 2016 while leading the franchise.
(Photo: File Photo)
4. Chris Gayle - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Universe Boss Chris Gayle was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when he scored 600+ runs during IPL 2011.
(Photo: File Photo)
5. David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
David Warner was captaining SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2019 when he set the record and smashed 600+ runs.
(Photo: File Photo)