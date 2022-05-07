IPL 2022: Jos Buttler becomes joint-fastest batter to hit 600-plus runs alongside Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle

Sitting with the Orange Cap on his head, Jos Buttler has been ruling the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2022 batting. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter has become the first batsman from the franchise to score 600 runs in a single season.

Not just that, he has left everyone behind and is very close to breaking Virat Kohli's record as the top run-scorer in a single season. Currently, he is sitting alongside the likes of Kohli and more batters who hit 600-plus runs in a single season.