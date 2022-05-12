IPL 2022: Umpire changes signal from wide to out, netizens call it 'MS Dhoni's impact'

Umpire was seen changing his decision from wide to out, fans credit MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians produced yet another pulsating encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Even though there was little to fight for, with MI in tenth and CSK in ninth place, the two teams produced a gripping contest.

During one of the many talking points from the CSK vs MI match, umpire Chirra Ravikanthreddy was seen giving a signal for wide but then instantly changed his mind and signalled for out!

The incident happened during the 6th over of Mumbai Indans' inning, as Simarjeet Singh bowled a beautiful inswinging delivery which appeared to take a nick off Hrithik Shokeen's bat.

The batsman however was very confident and he opted for a review directly. After the referral, third umpire Nitin Menon saw that the ball had in fact nicked off Shokeen's waist, thus there was indeed a sound.

That could've been the reason why the whole CSK bowlers and particular skipper MS Dhoni swung out in appeal.

Even though the umpire's decision was overruled, fans on Twitter meanwhile found the funny side of it, as they stated that the umpire supposedly changed his mind after seeing Dhoni's confident appeal.

Here's how netizens reacted to the incident:

Umpire raised the finger only because of dhoni there — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 12, 2022

Dhoni pressure is unreal. Umpire ki phat chuki thi — (@FourOverthrows) May 12, 2022

This is purely Dhoni's wicket

Umpire while giving wide, saw dhoni appealing and raised one hand and gave out to that extension to that wide



Umpiring level can't be more poor now!!! #IPL2022 — Mohit Bararia (@MohitBararia7) May 12, 2022

I swear, the umpire wanted to give wide and then saw Dhoni appealing and gave it out. — Parteek (@randomcricfacts) May 12, 2022

The umpire in this 15th edition of IPL has been under the scanner. Be it decisions from on-field umpires or third umpires, there have been some erratic calls of late. Perhaps the biggest dubious call came earlier in the contest, as Devon Conway was given LBW out, and the CSK opener couldn't even ask for DRS review because there was a power cut at Wankhede Stadium.

Both Conway and Robin Uthappa were dismissed LBW out, and neither of them could ask for a review, although ironically, just a ball after Uthappa's dismissal, the DRS review system did become operational.