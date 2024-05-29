Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tharri By Shrutika: Growth and global expansion in saree fashion

Delhi govt issues directions to stop water wastage, Rs 2000 fine to be imposed for...

Jackie Shroff breaks his silence on Delhi HC order protecting personality rights: 'Misuse dilutes our brand equity'

Canadian DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade; know when, where to watch him perform live

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tharri By Shrutika: Growth and global expansion in saree fashion

Canadian DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade; know when, where to watch him perform live

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

Probable Pakistan’s starting XI for the T20 World Cup 2024

8 health benefits of walking everyday

5 must-try ways to enjoy raw mangoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

'Public Is Tired Of His Politics,' Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi's '400 Paar' Claim

Rajkot Fire: Co-Owner Of Rajkot Gaming Zone Died In Fire That Killed 27, Reveals DNA Report

Canadian DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade; know when, where to watch him perform live

Jackie Shroff breaks his silence on Delhi HC order protecting personality rights: 'Misuse dilutes our brand equity'

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

Delhi govt issues directions to stop water wastage, Rs 2000 fine to be imposed for...

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 29, 2024, 03:19 PM IST

Delhi govt issues directions to stop water wastage, Rs 2000 fine to be imposed for...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi government has directed the DJB to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage. The move comes amid an 'acute shortage' of water faced by Delhi with Water Minister Atishi accusing Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water from the Yamuna River.

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes, Atishi said. The minister directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage.

These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. Illegal water connections at construction sites and at commercial establishments will be disconnected.

 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

Lok Sabha election outcome to impact stock markets: Expert

'Taped our mouths, tied hands': Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali's daughters open up on harrowing ordeal of being kept hostage

Shakira likely to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding bash; she will charge…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement