Delhi govt issues directions to stop water wastage, Rs 2000 fine to be imposed for...

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes.

The Delhi government has directed the DJB to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage. The move comes amid an 'acute shortage' of water faced by Delhi with Water Minister Atishi accusing Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water from the Yamuna River.

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes, Atishi said. The minister directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage.

These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. Illegal water connections at construction sites and at commercial establishments will be disconnected.

Have issued directions to crackdown on wastage of water and illegal water connections. 200 teams of Delhi Jal Board will hit the ground:

1. Fines will be imposed on anyone washing cars with pipes or with overflowing water tanks

2. Illegal water connections at construction sites… pic.twitter.com/2knVoCrtol — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 29, 2024

