Virat Kohli out for 2nd straight golden duck, but who tops list for most ducks in IPL history?

Is Virat Kohli on the list of players who have gotten dismissed for a duck in the IPL history? Let's have a look.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is surely not going as planned for many stars of the game. Especially many Indian players namely Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have not been playing the brand of cricket fans are used to seeing.
In fact, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), suffered his second golden duck when Marco Jansen delivered a 140.5kph ball, pitched up around off.
Kohli pushed the ball through the on the side, but instead got a thick inside edge and the ball went straight into the hands of Aiden Markram at second slip.
This was Kohli's second straight golden duck this season as he stood there in complete disbelief. However, is Kohli on the list of players who have gotten dismissed for a duck in the IPL history? Let's have a look.
1. Rohit Sharma
Leading the list is Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma. The 'Hitman' has been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times.
2. Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Mandeep Singh, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu
Stars namely Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Mandeep Singh, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu all sit second on the list with 13 ducks to their name.
3. Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey
Having 12 ducks to their name is Manish Pandey and new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir.
4. Rashid Khan and Glenn Maxwell
Superstars of the IPL game Rashid Khan and Glenn Maxwell are also on the list and have 11 ducks each in their cash-rich tournament career.
5. Amit Mishra, Sunil Narine, Shikhar Dhawan and AB de Villiers
Cricketers Amit Mishra, Sunil Narine, Shikhar Dhawan and AB de Villiers have 10 ducks each to their name.