Virat Kohli out for 2nd straight golden duck, but who tops list for most ducks in IPL history?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is surely not going as planned for many stars of the game. Especially many Indian players namely Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have not been playing the brand of cricket fans are used to seeing.

In fact, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), suffered his second golden duck when Marco Jansen delivered a 140.5kph ball, pitched up around off.

Kohli pushed the ball through the on the side, but instead got a thick inside edge and the ball went straight into the hands of Aiden Markram at second slip.

This was Kohli's second straight golden duck this season as he stood there in complete disbelief. However, is Kohli on the list of players who have gotten dismissed for a duck in the IPL history? Let's have a look.