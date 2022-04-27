IPL 2022: From KING to struggling for form, Virat Kohli after record-breaking 2016 season

Post that record-breaking 2016 season, the batter's form with the bat has fluctuated quite a bit.
Called the 'King' - Virat Kohli has somehow seen his kingdom crumble in front of his eyes as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter is going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
The former skipper has just managed 128 runs in nine games and has been dismissed for a golden duck twice - against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). In the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) he could only muster a score of 9 and surely, this is not something fans are excited about.
Virat's form has been a question of concern after 2016. The former India captain was on fire that year and scored a record four centuries. Before the 2016 season, Virat's best IPL season was in 2013, when he scored 634 runs, at an average of 45.28 in 16 matches, with the highest score of 99.
Post that record-breaking 2016 season, the batter's form with the bat has fluctuated quite a bit. So let's have a look at Kohli's numbers.
1. Virat Kohli in IPL 2016
During IPL 2016, Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 4 centuries in a single season and it is a record that still stands. He had registered the highest score of 113 runs and he has an overall average of 81.08, across 16 matches.
Kohli remained not out four times and hit as many as 38 sixes. RCB did reach the final but ended up losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 runs.
2. Virat Kohli in IPL 2017
In IPL 2017, Virat Kohli had missed the first four matches of the season due to a shoulder injury. He went on to play a total of 10 games, but a sharp dip was seen in his batting form compared to the previous season.
He did smash four fifties and finished with 308 runs, at an average of 30.80, but this season, he was dismissed every time he batted. in 2017, his franchise did not make it to the playoffs.
3. Virat Kohli in IPL 2018
During IPL 2018, he had a much better season and scored 530 runs in 14 league stage matches, at an average of 48.18. He in fact remained not out three times and had the highest score of 92*.
In total, he scored four fifties but despite the efforts, RCB did not make it to the playoffs.
4. Virat Kohli in IPL 2019
During IPL 2019, was the only other season where Virat Kohli had scored a century, apart from 2016. He had finished with the highest score of 100 and a total of 464 runs in 14 games, at an average of 33.14.
Kohli had scored only two fifties and RCB that year did not make it to the playoffs.
5. Virat Kohli in IPL 2020
The IPL 2020, saw a similar outing as of 2018. Kohli had scored 466 runs in 15 matches, with his highest score being 90* and an average of 42.36.
He smashed three fifties and remained unbeaten on four occasions. The Red and Black franchise did enter the playoffs but lost to Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator by 6 wickets.
6. Virat Kohli in IPL 2021
The IPL 2021 saw Kohli finish the season with 405 runs in 15 games. His highest score was 72* and his average slipped to 28.92.
He did hit three fifties and had helped RCB to make it to the playoffs. They lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator by 4 wickets.
7. Virat Kohli in IPL 2022
Now, in the ongoing IPL 2022, in the 8 matches played by Virat Kohli, he managed to score 119 runs, with the highest score of 48. He is currently averaging 17 and hit just two sixes so far.
In fact, for the first time, he fell for two golden ducks in one season (dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera vs LSG and by Marco Jansen vs SRH).