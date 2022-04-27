IPL 2022: From KING to struggling for form, Virat Kohli after record-breaking 2016 season

Post that record-breaking 2016 season, the batter's form with the bat has fluctuated quite a bit.

Called the 'King' - Virat Kohli has somehow seen his kingdom crumble in front of his eyes as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter is going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The former skipper has just managed 128 runs in nine games and has been dismissed for a golden duck twice - against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). In the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) he could only muster a score of 9 and surely, this is not something fans are excited about.

READ | RR vs RCB: Harshal Patel refuses to shake hands with Riyan Parag post verbal exchange | watch

Virat's form has been a question of concern after 2016. The former India captain was on fire that year and scored a record four centuries. Before the 2016 season, Virat's best IPL season was in 2013, when he scored 634 runs, at an average of 45.28 in 16 matches, with the highest score of 99.

Post that record-breaking 2016 season, the batter's form with the bat has fluctuated quite a bit. So let's have a look at Kohli's numbers.