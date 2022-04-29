Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

IPL 2022: Playoff scenario for Kolkata Knight Riders explained after their loss against Delhi Capitals

Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: The Shreyas Iyer led side suffered yet another humbling loss against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 29, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their 5h consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022 after their loss against Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. With three wins out of nine IPL games and 5 games in hand, KKR can't afford to lose another match in this IPL. Let's have a look at the possible qualification scenarios for the KKR in the upcoming games. 

1. KKR wins all its remaining matches

KKR wins all its remaining matches
1/3

If Kolkata Knight Riders win all its remaining matches and they will end up on 16 points and then there is a very high chance that KKR will qualify for the playoffs with 16 points and they won't have to rely on another team's results.

READ: IPL 2022: Players to score more than 1000 runs against the same opposition in the IPL

2. If KKR wins 4 out of remaining 5 games

If KKR wins 4 out of remaining 5 games
2/3

If Kolkata Knight Riders win 4 out of their 5 remaining games, they will end up with 14 points. Looking at the current scenario of the points table, there is a high possibility that 1 team gets to qualify with 14 points and in that case, KKR needs to maintain a good run rate as the team with a better run rate on 14 points will go through.

READ: IPL 2022: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma - Players with 200-plus caps in IPL

3. If KKR lose 2 out of remaining 5 games

If KKR lose 2 out of remaining 5 games
3/3

If Kolkata Knight Riders lose 2 out of their remaining 5 games then they will be knocked out of the IPL 2022. There has been 1 instance in the past when a team has qualified for the playoffs with 12 points but then there used to be 8 teams but this year there are 10 teams taking part in this year's IPL. So KKR will be knocked out if they lose 2 of their remaining games.

READ: From Natasa Stankovic, Sara Tendulkar to Hasin Jahan: Meet the hottest WAGs of Gujarat Titans

KKR will play their 10th IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on 2nd May 2022.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.