IPL 2022: Playoff scenario for Kolkata Knight Riders explained after their loss against Delhi Capitals

If Kolkata Knight Riders lose 2 out of their remaining 5 games then they will be knocked out of the IPL 2022. There has been 1 instance in the past when a team has qualified for the playoffs with 12 points but then there used to be 8 teams but this year there are 10 teams taking part in this year's IPL. So KKR will be knocked out if they lose 2 of their remaining games.

KKR will play their 10th IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on 2nd May 2022.