IPL 2022: Playoff scenario for Kolkata Knight Riders explained after their loss against Delhi Capitals

Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: The Shreyas Iyer led side suffered yet another humbling loss against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.
Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their 5h consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022 after their loss against Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. With three wins out of nine IPL games and 5 games in hand, KKR can't afford to lose another match in this IPL. Let's have a look at the possible qualification scenarios for the KKR in the upcoming games.
1. KKR wins all its remaining matches
If Kolkata Knight Riders win all its remaining matches and they will end up on 16 points and then there is a very high chance that KKR will qualify for the playoffs with 16 points and they won't have to rely on another team's results.
2. If KKR wins 4 out of remaining 5 games
If Kolkata Knight Riders win 4 out of their 5 remaining games, they will end up with 14 points. Looking at the current scenario of the points table, there is a high possibility that 1 team gets to qualify with 14 points and in that case, KKR needs to maintain a good run rate as the team with a better run rate on 14 points will go through.
3. If KKR lose 2 out of remaining 5 games
If Kolkata Knight Riders lose 2 out of their remaining 5 games then they will be knocked out of the IPL 2022. There has been 1 instance in the past when a team has qualified for the playoffs with 12 points but then there used to be 8 teams but this year there are 10 teams taking part in this year's IPL. So KKR will be knocked out if they lose 2 of their remaining games.
KKR will play their 10th IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on 2nd May 2022.