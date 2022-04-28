IPL 2022: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma - Players with 200-plus caps in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan became the latest entrant into the 200 IPL appearances club which features some legends such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and others.
Shikhar Dhawan has been going through a purple patch of late. The Punjab Kings ace recently completed 200 IPL caps, having represented six IPL teams throughout his career, including Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers.
Dhawan joined an illustrious list of players, including 7 other Indian players, who have 200-plus appearances in the cash-rich league. With that said, we decided to compile a list of all the Indian players with 200 and more appearances in IPL:
1. Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan became the latest entrant into the 200-plus IPL appearances club helping Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings lately. The veteran also features in the list of highest scoring batsmen in the cash rich-league with 6086 runs under his belt.
2. MS Dhoni
Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is the player with the most appearances in the history of IPL. With 228 matches played, for two teams, CSK, and Rising Pune Super Giants, Dhoni continues to lead the charts in this illustrious list.
3. Dinesh Karthik
Royal Challengers Bangalore sensation Dinesh Karthik trails MS Dhoni, and is in second place on the list of most IPL caps, with 222 appearances to his name. Having represented 6 teams, namely, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore in his career so far, DK has amassed 4262 runs in total.
4. Rohit Sharma
Hitman Rohit Sharma is at number 3 on the list of all-time appearances in the IPL, having racked up 221 appearances for the only two teams he's represented in the cash-rich league: Deccan Charger, and Mumbai Indians.
Rohit is also among the highest-scoring batsmen in the league, with 5764 runs to his credit.
5. Virat Kohli
The only player on this list, who has represented just one team throughout his IPL career, Royal Challengers Bangalore's former skipper Virat Kohli is at number 4 on this list, but he leads the charts by some distance, when it comes to scoring runs, and is the highest-scoring batsman in the history of IPL with 6411 runs under his belt.
6. Ravindra Jadeja
Current Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja features at number five on the list of players with 200-plus IPL caps, having racked up a total of 208 appearances in the cash-rich league. In his illustrious career so far, Jadeja has represented four IPL teams, namely, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rajasthan Royals.
7. Suresh Raina
Mr IPL, Suresh Raina features at number six on this illustrious list having amassed a tally of 205 caps in his decorated IPL career. While other players on this list, will continue to add to their list of caps, Raina, who didn't get any takers at the IPL 2022 season sadly, may have to remain happy with his tally of 205 appearances.
8. Robin Uthappa
Last but not the least, Robin Uthappa is at number 7 on the list of players with 200-plus IPL caps, having racked up 201 appearances with the six franchises that he has represented in his IPL career so far, namely, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Moreover, Uthappa can surpass Raina to go past his tally, if he can play 5 more games in IPL 2022 season.