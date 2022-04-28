IPL 2022: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma - Players with 200-plus caps in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan became the latest entrant into the 200 IPL appearances club which features some legends such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and others.

Shikhar Dhawan has been going through a purple patch of late. The Punjab Kings ace recently completed 200 IPL caps, having represented six IPL teams throughout his career, including Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers.

Dhawan joined an illustrious list of players, including 7 other Indian players, who have 200-plus appearances in the cash-rich league. With that said, we decided to compile a list of all the Indian players with 200 and more appearances in IPL: