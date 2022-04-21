IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma hilariously asks Ravindra Jadeja 'batting bola na tu' after losing toss, video viral

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra jadeja were seen having a laugh at toss

Mumbai Indians squared off against their arch-nemesis Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The match could prove to be crucial for both teams, as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

However, despite the obvious pressure, and all the rivalry, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were seen having a funny moment during the toss.

Skippers both teams were in the centre and Jadeja won the toss for CSK and chose to bowl first, but Rohit was in a mood to have fun, and he was seen asking his compatriot whether he chose to bat first.

A video of the funny incident between Rohit and Jadeja is now going viral on social media, as Rohit can be seen asking his opposite number 'Batting bola na tu?' after which Jadeja could do nothing but laugh, and so did Rohit.

Here's the video of Rohit and Jadeja's banter:

Talking about the match, Mumbai having been asked to bat first got off to the worst start possible as they lost their opening pair of Rohit and Ishan Kishan on ducks, in the first over itself.

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary first got rid off the MI skipper, who gifted his wicket away with a lose shot, with Mitchell Santner taking the catch, and later Choudhary trapped Kishan with an inch-perfect yorker which left the youngster bamboozled.

Shortly after, Choudhary would get his third wicket, as he dismissed Dewald Brevis, while Suryakumar Yadav tried to steady the ship but was sent back to the dugout after making 32 runs in 21 balls, thanks to some good work by CSK's Mitchell Santner.

At the time of writing, Mumbai Indians were 49/4 after 8 overs.