IPL 2022: CSK's Mukesh Choudhary dismisses MI openers Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan on ducks

Mukesh Choudhary got rid of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan early

CSK's Mukesh Choudhary bowled an incredible first over as he got rid of both Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan on ducks. After being sent out to bat first, Mumbai got off to a shaky start as they lost both their opening batters early.

Choudhary was on song as he first dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma who gifted an easy catch to Mitchell Santner towards mid-on, and on the penultimate ball of his over, the CSK youngster bowled a toe-crunching yorker which castled Kishan.

The dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were just the beginning as Choudhary got rid off Dewald Brevis as well, in the second over of his spell.

Here's the video of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's dismissals:

