IPL 2022: Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith debut for MI, CSK also make 2 changes to playing XI

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have made changes to their playing XIs

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings square off in the latest chapter in this historic rivalry on Thursday at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. With both sides languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2022 league table, the skippers Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jajeja are making plenty of changes to the playing XI.

For the MI, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma has handed debut caps to Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, who replace Murugan Ashwin and Tymal Mills, while Daniel Sams also comes into the playing XI.

On the other hand, Jadeja has also made two changes to the team which played in the previous match, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan make way for Dwaine Pretorius and Mitchell Santner.

Talking about the toss, CSK skipper Jadeja won the toss and chose to bowl first. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that the teams batting first in the past couple of games have been winning so it could be a blessing in disguise.

Here's how the two teams are lining up today:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary