IPL 2022: MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammates Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad in hilarious video

MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo were seen pulling each other's legs in CSK's latest video

Chennai Super Kings recently shared a hilarious video on their social media handles, which showed former skipper, MS Dhoni, at his hilarious best. Dhoni, who is calm and composed on the field, is often hailed for his sense of humour, and recently, he was seen pulling the legs of his teammates Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The video shared by CSK featured Dhoni, Bravo and Ruturaj as they talked and discussed the various pictures of match moments shown to the trio by the franchise.

In a picture which showed MSD and Bravo talking to each other, the veteran Indian wicket-keeper described it in a hilarious manner as he said, "Bravo comes and says my mind is not working, which is half the time," in crucial games.

Dhoni didn't stop there and kept taking potshots at his West Indian teammate while describing another picture of theirs as follows: "I think in the last 10-12 years, I haven’t told Bravo what to bowl, more often than not I tell him to bowl whatever you want, but don’t bowl this variation," stated the 40-year-old.

And that's not all, Dhoni even stated that at times, when Bravo gets hit for big runs, Dhoni thinks of giving him the gloves and start bowling himself, because he can't bowl any worse than Bravo on that day.

Describing the pictures, the former CSK skipper stated, "This is when Bravo gets hit and I am thinking should I give him the gloves and start bowling because I can’t bowl any worse."

Moreover, not just Dhoni, Bravo was also seen pulling Ruturaj Gaikwad's leg, as a picture showed the youngster hugging Ravindra Jadeja, to which Bravo chipped in with a hilarious comment as he said, "Rutu is in love."

While the current season hasn't been a great one for CSK, as they have won just two matches from 8 games, they will next face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1.