IPL 2022: Virat Kohli dances at Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman's wedding event, video goes viral

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Former skipper of the RCB, Virat Kohli was seen shaking the leg along with his teammates during the wedding event hosted by the RCB for Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman. Glenn Maxwell married his long-time girlfriend, Vini Raman last month and soon after his wedding, he came to IPL for his professional commitments with RCB.

In a video from the event has surfaced on social media, Virat Kohli was seen grooving alongside other teammates from the RCB. The video of Kohli showing off his moves while others enjoyed has gone viral on social media.

In another video, Virat Kohli is seen dancing with Shahbaz Ahmed to a popular song from the movie Pushpa. Check out the video

Anushka Sharma also graced the occasion with Virat Kohl and posted some pictures from the event on her Instagram account and captioned 'Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!'.

On the cricket front, Virat Kohli is not in the best of his forms and has had single-digit scores in the previous 3 IPL games. RCB has lost its previous 2 IPL matches and is currently in the 5th position at the points table with 5 wins out of 9 matches. They will face the table toppers, Gujarat Titans on Saturday.