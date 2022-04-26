IPL 2022: Players to score more than 1000 runs against the same opposition in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan became the third player to score more than 1000 against the same opposition in the IPL.
During Yesterday's ga,e between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, Shikhar Dhawan made many records. He was playing his 200th IPL match and also became the 2nd player to cross the 6000 run mark in the IPL. The only player to have achieved this feat before Shikhar Dhawan was Virat Kohli.
In this match, Shikhar Dhawan also became the third player in the history of the IPL to score more than 1000 IPL runs against the same opponent. Here's the list of other two players along with Shikhar Dhawan who have managed to achieve this feat.
1. Shikhar Dhawan batting for Punjab Kings
Dhawan, who had scored his maiden IPL century against CSK in IPL 2020, has done well against them most of the time. It is due to the same reason that Dhawan now has more than 1,000 IPL runs to his name against this opposition.
In 28 matches against Chennai, Dhawan has scored 1,029 runs at an average of 44.73 and a strike rate of 130.74. Dhawan, who has hit 114 fours against Super Kings, is the only batter to hit more than 100 fours against them.
2. Rohit Sharma batting for Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma stands second in this elite list. He has scored 1018 runs against the two-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. In his 30 innings which he has played for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit Sharma has a staggering batting average of 44.26.
Rohit Sharma has scored 1 century and 6 half-centuries against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His 1018 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders include 100 fours and 36 sixes and he has got out on duck twice against his favorite opponent.
3. David Warner celebrating his century for Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner is the only foreigner batsman in the IPL who has scored more than 5500+ runs. His favorite IPL franchise is Punjab Kings which was formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. David Warner has scored 1005 runs against Punjab Kings in the IPL.
David Warner has played 22 IPL games against Punjab Kings and scored 12 half-centuries against them and that's most by any player against any opponent in the IPL. David Warner has a batting average of 52.89 against Punjab Kings.