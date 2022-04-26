IPL 2022: Players to score more than 1000 runs against the same opposition in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan became the third player to score more than 1000 against the same opposition in the IPL.

During Yesterday's ga,e between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, Shikhar Dhawan made many records. He was playing his 200th IPL match and also became the 2nd player to cross the 6000 run mark in the IPL. The only player to have achieved this feat before Shikhar Dhawan was Virat Kohli.

In this match, Shikhar Dhawan also became the third player in the history of the IPL to score more than 1000 IPL runs against the same opponent. Here's the list of other two players along with Shikhar Dhawan who have managed to achieve this feat.