IPL 2022: 3 superstars of 2021 who are yet to shine this season

Players especially from the 2021 season, are yet to get a game with their new teams this season.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is halfway through the season and the 15th edition has already seen many unsung players rise to the occasion and perform for their respective franchises.
In fact, IPL debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been amazing so far while champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves placed at the bottom of the table.
Players namely Ayush Badoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, and Tilak Varma have emerged as the stars of the future.
However, there are a few players who had done the same in the previous editions, especially in the 2021 season but are yet to get a game with their new teams this season.
1. K Srikar Bharat
K Srikar Bharat was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2021 and had a memorable season with them as their wicket-keeper. He even settled in well as their No. 3 batter and played handy knocks as a floater.
However, for the 2022 season, he was taken by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the mega auction. However, the team management has not been able to find a place for him in the playing XI.
And having Rishabh Pant as their main keeper and captain, the chances of Bharat getting a chance looks slim and he will continue to be their back-up wicket-keeper.
2. Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi had impressed all with his ability to move the ball around at good pace during the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. He was soon picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹1.30 crore and played an important role for the side picking up nine wickets in his maiden season.
The right-arm speedster saw Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) buying his services at the mega auction, however, having the likes of T Natarajan and Umran Malik doing exceedingly well so far, it is very difficult for Tyagi to find a place in the starting lineup.
3. Chetan Sakariya
Chetan Sakariya was one of the main bowlers for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2021 edition. The left-arm pacer had picked up 14 wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.19 in 14 matches last season.
At the mega auction, he was taken by Delhi Capitals (DC), but with the franchise preferring Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur over him, chances for Sakariya getting a place in the starting XI look bleak.