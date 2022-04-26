Rishabh Pant will play an important role to bring T20 World Cup to India, says sister Sakshi | Exclusive

Rishabh Pant can help India win the T20 World Cup 2022, feels sister Sakshi Pant

In an exclusive interview with DNA India, Rishabh Pant's elder sister, Sakshi Pant backed her brother to play a key role to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 for India. She also opened up on how his affection for MS Dhoni, began, while also revealing intriguing details about the childhood of the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper.

We all know about Rishabh Pant’s affection for MS Dhoni, and how he grew up idolising MS. Can you tell us how it began, and if there's any story or incident from when he really started to follow Dhoni?

Rishabh always loved MS Dhoni and idolised him. He was always a Dhoni fan and dreamed that he will play with his idol someday, and his dream came true.

Rishabh is leading Delhi Capitals to his best capacity, he's often touted as one of the next captains of Team India, what are some of his traits you feel that would make him a really good captain for India?

Rishabh is a good listener and a quick learner. He has good observation skills. Most of all, he has good leadership qualities since his childhood. I think this will help him to become a good captain.

READ| IPL 2022: Not just KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, THESE cricketers could be future captains of Team Indian

Growing up, Rishabh might have been playing a lot of cricket, but can you elaborate on how his cricketing journey began and did he play other sports as well?

This spark in Rishabh started with my father, as he used to play cricket as well, and he too was a big cricket fan. He coached Rishabh in his early years when he was about 5-6 years old and Rishabh also started playing with the same passion and interest and because of that, he is, where he is now.

Rishabh loves all other sports. He loves playing Cricket, Basketball and also he’s a good gymnast as well.

Fans are often amused when Rishabh is behind the stumps, talking to his teammates, was he always like this as a child as well? Was he a naughty kid or an obedient one?

Yes, Rishabh was always like this from his childhood. He loves being naughty but at the same time, he is obedient as well. He is both naughty and obedient at times.

READ| ROFL! Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman' behind the stumps, Twitter goes crazy

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played later this year, and Rishabh seems to be a sure shot in the Indian team, do you feel he can help India win the World Cup?

I think he can help and I am sure he will play an important role to bring the World Cup to India. We are proud of him always.

Be it Rohit Sharma, or Virat Kohli, Rishabh seems to have a good camaraderie with both of them. Do you think he's learning from them, which could help him become a well-rounded captain himself?

Rishabh respects everyone and he is always ready to learn from people around him. Those around him are so experienced, talented and great that it will always be a good opportunity for him to learn from their experiences.

It's good for Rishabh that he got this opportunity to become a better player and a better person, so whatever experience he's gained from observing those around him, he can apply it to his life as well.