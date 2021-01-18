ROFL! Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman' behind the stumps, Twitter goes crazy

India's wicketkeeper batsman, who made the headlines at the SCG Test through his breaktaking counterattack on the final day of the match, is infamously popular for his on-field antics behind the stumps as well.

While his 'Come on Ash' has become a rage and his 'babysitting' conversations with skipper Tim Paine during the 2018 tour also grabbed the news, the ever-entertaining Pant was at it again on Monday on the fourth day of Brisbane Test.

When off-spinner Washington Sundar was bowling, Rishabh Pant shouted from behind the stumps when Paine came to strike and said, "Aise web phenko web (Throw a web like this)." After which he started singing the famous Indian Spiderman song, "Spiderman Spiderman" in the same tone, as it could be clearly heard from the stump mic.

Rishabh Pant singing spiderman spiderman behind the stumps. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/swmmc4EADV — Pragati (@nachosinthewood) January 18, 2021

Many users on Twitter had a laugh seeing the video and suggested that while this series has been hard-fought and a serious business, the entertainer Rishabh Pant was enjoying himself. Some users also took a cheeky dig at Pant saying that he had a great taste in music. While some users remembered their school days, some of them opined that Pant took his talkative nature to another level on Monday by singing that song.

Here are some of the reactions:

I respect a man with great taste in music — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 18, 2021

Tim Paine to Rishabh Pant:- pic.twitter.com/X4eDPtWtXb — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@abdullah_neaz) January 18, 2021

Spiderman Spiderman , Tune churaya mere dil ka chain Paine be like : Stop this pain.#AUSvIND #RishabhPant https://t.co/yrRL8VamhM — Biswajeet Mahapatra (@20thwin_) January 18, 2021

This guy is on another level — Satyam Singh (@SatyamS06987545) January 18, 2021

Heard it live. WTF haina bhai. Ye balak ahut batooni hai. — Ashutosh (@Ashtopal) January 18, 2021

Makes me remember school days!https://t.co/Zh4ET80vox — Kashish Shah (@kashish_says) January 18, 2021

Aise web phenko web! With Pant and Rohit together, that must be one of the most goofy slip cordons going around. https://t.co/k1yjLCNBdB — Somesh Agarwal (@someshagarwal22) January 18, 2021