Trending#

Farmers protest

coronavirus

lockdown

Bigg Boss 14

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


ROFL! Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman' behind the stumps, Twitter goes crazy

India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was heard singing the famous Spiderman song, when he suggested how to spread web against Australian batsmen


Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was heard singing Spiderman Spiderman behind the stumps on Day 4 of Brisbane Test | Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 18, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

India's wicketkeeper batsman, who made the headlines at the SCG Test through his breaktaking counterattack on the final day of the match, is infamously popular for his on-field antics behind the stumps as well.

While his 'Come on Ash' has become a rage and his 'babysitting' conversations with skipper Tim Paine during the 2018 tour also grabbed the news, the ever-entertaining Pant was at it again on Monday on the fourth day of Brisbane Test.

When off-spinner Washington Sundar was bowling, Rishabh Pant shouted from behind the stumps when Paine came to strike and said, "Aise web phenko web (Throw a web like this)." After which he started singing the famous Indian Spiderman song, "Spiderman Spiderman" in the same tone, as it could be clearly heard from the stump mic.

Many users on Twitter had a laugh seeing the video and suggested that while this series has been hard-fought and a serious business, the entertainer Rishabh Pant was enjoying himself. Some users also took a cheeky dig at Pant saying that he had a great taste in music. While some users remembered their school days, some of them opined that Pant took his talkative nature to another level on Monday by singing that song.

Here are some of the reactions: