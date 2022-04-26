IND vs SA: BCCI likely to rest these senior players for South Africa series

Team India

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has only reached its halfway stage, the international games have already come into focus. The Men in Blue are all set to host South Africa in a five-match T20I series from June 9. This will be India's first international assignment after the completion of the cash-rich tournament.

It has been learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would be resting a few multi-format players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja for the series against South Africa. According to PTI, some players will only play a few matches while some will be allowed to skip all five matches.

The reason for these players being given rest is the fact that Team India has a hectic schedule and will see the players play a two-match T20I series in Ireland and 1 Test, 3 T20Is, and 3 ODIs in England.

Not just that, the BCCI will also be making changes to bio-bubbles rules. All of India's home series and the last three editions of the IPL have all been played in bio-bubbles.

However, the environment has surely taken a huge toll on the mental health of players and with the COVID-19 situation partially under control in India, BCCI has decided to do away with it.

"If all goes well and things remain in control like it is right now, there will be no bio-bubbles and hard quarantine during the home series against South Africa," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"Then we are going to Ireland and England and there won't be any bio-bubble in those countries too. Some players have got periodic breaks but if you look at the bigger picture, living in bio-bubble one series after another and now two months of IPL is simply exhausting for the players," he added.