IPL 2022: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

DY Patil Stadium Mumbai

Match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2022 will happen between new team Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings. It will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs whereas Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn't go deep.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 33°C with 60% humidity and 19-22 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

GT vs PBKS - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The wicket at DY Patil Stadium is batting-friendly. It is expected to provide some assistance early on but batters can play their shots freely. Spinners will have a key role to play. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and chase the total.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Probable​ Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.