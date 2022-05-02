'Playing like a GOAT': Rinku Singh's smashing knock against RR delights KKR fans

Rinku Singh

Surely he did bag millions after getting picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, Rinku Singh's career in the tournament did not flourish as it is doing now.

The batter had made his IPL debut in 2018 but until the start of IPL 2022, he had played in only 10 matches for KKR. Now, however, things have changed and Rinku Singh has become a regular in the playing XI.

Playing in the middle order, the player has made sure to help his side stabilise innings and he is currently doing the same against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR had a not so great start while chasing the 152 runs target and it was Rinku Singh who smashed the winning SIX. He came in after the side lost three wickets and scored 42 runs not out for 23 balls. His innings included 6 fours and one maximum.

Seeing the way this uncapped player performed got fans excited as he led KKR to a victory after five losses in a row.

Earlier, he had also helped KKR, who were struggling against Gujarat Titans (GT) and played a crucial knock of 35 runs from 28 balls, keeping KKR’s run chase alive.