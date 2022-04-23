'These two are singing duet songs': Netizens praise Andre Russell, Rinku Singh as KKR take 4 wickets in last over

Rinku Singh, Andre Russell

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Gujarat Titans (GT), did not expect the shock they would receive in the name of Andre Russell, who made sure Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Hardik Pandya's side to just 156 runs.

Russell Muscle along with fielder Rinku Singh was in tandem as they took three wickets in the final over and the bowler then finished it off with a caught and bowl. Gujarat lost their last 7 wickets for just 23 runs -in the last four overs, which the side did not surely did not expect.

Seeing the way Russell bowled got netizens talking about the all-rounder and the fielder Rinku Singh.

Rinku Sing and Andre Russell #KKRvGT — Fanpage of Shubman Gill (@Shubman_my_king) April 23, 2022

Rinku Singh Andre Russell - Bade Papa of all Combos too April 23, 2022

Andre Russell and Rinku Singh are singing DUET songs together!! #GTvKKR #RjAlok — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) April 23, 2022

Today of all days I decided to drop Andre Russell — (@Adelaidegambit) April 23, 2022

As for the clash, KKR made three changes Tim Southee came in as well as Sam Billings and Rinku Singh. As for GT, they made only one change as the skipper came back and Vijay Shankar went out.