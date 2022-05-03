PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India

Inconsistent Punjab Kings are all set to take on the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match 48 of the IPL. Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with only 1 loss from their 9 IPL games so far whereas Punjab Kings are reeling at the 8th position with 4 wins from 9 games.
Gujarat Titans defeated the Punjab Kings earlier in the tournament with Rahul Tewatia scoring 2 sixes off the last two deliveries and Hardik Pandya would like to repeat the same here.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans start?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played on May 3 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans place?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad