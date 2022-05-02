GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

GT vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 48th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. It will be the second game between both teams.

The first time the two sides met, Gujarat won the first leg by 6 wickets after chasing a target of 190 runs. Rahul Tewatia's last-ball six against Odean Smith helped the side win the last-ball thriller.

READ | From Natasa Stankovic, Sara Tendulkar to Hasin Jahan: Meet the hottest WAGs of Gujarat Titans

Talking about their campaign so far, Gujarat has won 8 out of 9 matches in the tournament and is placed in the top spot in the points table.

As far as Punjab is concerned, they have won 4 out of 9 matches and are placed in the 7th position in the points table. They had lost the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs.

Dream11 Prediction – GT vs PBKS – IPL 2022

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

GT vs PBKS​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya (C), Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa