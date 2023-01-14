Search icon
IPL news: Here's how much net worth is needed to bid for Women’s IPL team

Eight of the ten IPL men’s franchises are reportedly set to bid for a team in Women’s IPL which is expected to begin in the first week of March.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

IPL news: Here's how much net worth is needed to bid for Women’s IPL team
The owners of the Women’s IPL teams will be revealed in a matter of days when the BCCI opens the sealed bids on January 25, 2023. The Women’s IPL teams are expected to go for tens of crores. Eight of the ten IPL men’s franchises are reportedly set to bid for a team in Women’s IPL which is expected to begin in the first week of March this year.

As per reports, the men’s IPL teams set to bid are Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

How much net worth is needed to bid for Women’s IPL team?

The net worth requirement for a bidder as per the BCCI tender document is Rs 1000 crore audited net worth as of March 31, 2022.

Which cities will have Women’s IPL teams?

The BCCI has enlisted 10 Indian cities and venues in the tender. One entity can bid for multiple cities.

What will be the cost of the team?

There is no base price already determined. Offers for teams will be considered by the BCCI for a ten-year period from 2023 to 2032.

Eligibility criteria

Companies involved in consortiums or joint ventures are not eligible for bidding. The aim is to have biddens that can establish “stable, successful, financially secure, long-term” franchises and ensure “widest coverage and the widest possible audience” for the Women’s IPL.

More details about Women’s IPL tender document

The purchase of the tender document has been open sinceJanuary 3. Several entities apart from IPL franchises have also purchased tender documents for Women’s IPL. The deadline for queries ended on Friday, January 13. Technical bids need to be submitted till January 23 for consideration by BCCI and the Mumbai-based law firm Argus Partners.

