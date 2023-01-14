KL Rahul to marry Athiya Shetty on January 23, says report; wedding details inside

The Bollywood wedding season seems to be back. Actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly to tie the knot in the month of January. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the wedding photos from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding, the first Bollywood wedding of the year. The latest reports indicate that the pair will get married on January 23, and their pre-wedding celebrations will start on January 21 in Khandala, however, the exact dates have not yet been made public.

The elder daughter of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty are in full swing of the wedding preparation of Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul, according to the reports of India Today.

Both the families of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have remained silent about the wedding. According to the latest reports, the actress and cricketer are to exchange nuptial vows on January 23.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to get married in Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow with family members and close friends in attendance.

There will reportedly be several well-known figures from the cricket and film worlds at their wedding. It's anticipated that celebrities like Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, M. S. Dhoni, and Virat Kholi would attend the couple's lavish wedding, reported India today.

The cricketer was rested for the forthcoming series against New Zealand owing to "family commitments," according to a recent BCCI statement.

Suniel Shetty discussed Athiya and Rahul’s relationship in an earlier report by PTI.

"She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner, the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there," said Suniel Shetty.