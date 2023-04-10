Search icon
Watch: Amit Mishra caught applying saliva on the ball during RCB vs LSG IPL match, dismisses Virat Kohli 2 balls later

RCB vs LSG: This is not the first time that Mishra has gone against the saliva ban. In 2021, he accidentally applied saliva on the ball.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: During the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), bowler Amit Mishra was caught on camera using saliva to shine the ball in the first delivery against RCB's Virat Kohli. In the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mishra dismissed Kohli on the third delivery of the 12th over during the first innings. Kohli departed for 61 runs off 44 balls, packed with four fours and four sixes.

For the unversed, ICC permanently banned the use of saliva on balls last year in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Players are not allowed to use saliva on the ball to general swing but are allowed to use sweat as a substitute. Check out the video here:

This is not the first time that Mishra has gone against the saliva ban. In IPL 2021, while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC), Mishra accidentally applied saliva on the ball before bowling his first delivery in the match. After the incident, umpire Virender Sharma gave the first warning to Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant.

RCB scored 212/2 against KL Rahul-led LSG in their home match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

READ | Watch: Faf Du Plessis smashes IPL 2023's longest 115-metre six during RCB vs LSG match

 

