Watch: Faf Du Plessis smashes IPL 2023's longest 115-metre six during RCB vs LSG match

Headlines

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

School Holiday 2023: List of Delhi schools to remain closed till July 18 amid flood-like situation; check here

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA | Trash on Top: Exploring the Pollution Problem On Mount Everest On World Environment Day

Deadly blast in China: Massive Gas explosion in BBQ shop kills 31 people, Jinping issues statement

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Faf Du Plessis smashes IPL 2023's longest 115-metre six during RCB vs LSG match

Longest six in IPL 2023: RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis also scored his 27th half-century in 35 balls during match against LSG.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis smashed a 115-metre six, the longest in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He hit the six during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. In the match, he also scored his 27th half-century in 35 balls. Check out the video here:

The RCB skipper scored 79 runs in the match as he played till the 20 over. RCB made 212 runs on 2 wickets loss in the first innings today.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi

Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad and Daniel Sams

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell and Sonu Yadav

READ | ‘Senior guys including me need to…’: Rohit Sharma after MI’s losing start to IPL 2023

 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal announces special camps for those who lost Aadhaar and other documents in Yamuna

Delhi flooded despite no rain in last 4 days, reasons could be...

Meet Deepti Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's sister, vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, she lives in Goa

'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

Viral video: Isha Ambani opts for maxi dress as she steps out for dinner date with hubby Anand Piramal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE