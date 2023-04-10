Watch: Faf Du Plessis smashes IPL 2023's longest 115-metre six during RCB vs LSG match

Longest six in IPL 2023: RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis also scored his 27th half-century in 35 balls during match against LSG.

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis smashed a 115-metre six, the longest in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He hit the six during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. In the match, he also scored his 27th half-century in 35 balls. Check out the video here:

Longest six in IPL 2023. 115 meter by Captain FAF DU PLESSISCBvsLSGpic.twitter.com/DgeXDz9MHC — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 10, 2023

The RCB skipper scored 79 runs in the match as he played till the 20 over. RCB made 212 runs on 2 wickets loss in the first innings today.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi

Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad and Daniel Sams

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell and Sonu Yadav

