‘Senior guys including me need to…’: Rohit Sharma after MI’s losing start to IPL 2023

Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians had the worst IPL last year and with two back to back 2 losses, this season has been no different so far. In the biggest clash of IPL, MI were expected to come out victorious at Eden Garden but the result went the other way as CSK had no trouble defeating the 5 times champions at their home ground on April 8. MS Dhoni and Co chased down the total in 18.1 overs and had MI think about their approach towards this season. Disappointed skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about the nature of the game and how they should step up for upcoming battles.

While talking after losing against CSK, Rohit said, "The senior guys need to step up, starting with me. We know the nature of the IPL . We need to get some momentum, and if you don't, it is going to be tough. Just two games, not all is lost, but the senior guys need to step up with the bat. That's the nature of the tournament. If you win, you can win on the trot. If you lose, it will hamper the momentum. We wanted to do a lot of things right. We have not been able to execute the things that we are speaking about in the change room,".

"We have to do those things right. We know we had a very disappointing last season. You always start fresh. When we won the five trophies, we did not think about it. Every opposition is quality and you have to be the best to defeat them. These two games have happened now, you can't change. We have to learn and be more brave in doing stuff out in the field." he concluded.

MI will face DC in their third match of the season. Both teams have yet not won any battles so far in IPL 2023, therefore it will be a good opportunity to build the momentum henceforth.