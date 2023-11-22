IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants trade 10 crore-signee Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals for this young batsman

This trade marks Lucknow's second move ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, following their earlier trade of Romario Shepherd to the Mumbai Indians in November.

Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have traded fast bowler Avesh Khan to the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for opening batter Devdutt Padikkal for the upcoming edition of the league.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, both franchises and players have agreed on the trade in the past week, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to finalize the swap this week.

Lucknow had purchased Avesh for Rs 10 crore in last year's mega auction and had retained him for this year. However, his underwhelming performance in the 2023 season, where he only managed to take eight wickets at an average of 35.37 and an economy rate of 10 per over, led to the decision to part ways with the fast bowler.

This will be Avesh's third IPL franchise, having made his debut with the Delhi Capitals in 2021 and spending two seasons with the Lucknow Super Giants.

This trade marks Lucknow's second move ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, following their earlier trade of Romario Shepherd to the Mumbai Indians in November.

On the other hand, Padikkal failed to make a strong impression with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals, accumulating only 637 runs in 28 matches across two seasons for the franchise. However, his debut season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 saw him score 405 runs in 15 matches, including one century and a fifty.

In his IPL career so far, Padikkal has scored 2,768 runs at an average of 33.34, with 17 fifties and one hundred.

The Lucknow Super Giants finished the 2023 season in third place, while the Rajasthan Royals missed out on the playoffs, finishing fifth in the table.