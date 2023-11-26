IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB has recently announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, are gearing up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the goal of clinching their first-ever championship title.

Just like the other teams, RCB has recently announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction.

One of the most surprising names on the released list is Wanindu Hasaranga. The talented all-rounder was acquired for a whopping INR 10.75 crore during the IPL 2022 auction and made an impressive debut by taking 26 wickets. However, his performance took a downturn in the subsequent edition of the tournament, managing to secure only nine wickets.

List of players released by RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga

Harshal Patel

Josh Hazlewood

Finn Allen

Michael Bracewell

David Willey

Wayne Parnell

Sonu Yadav

Avinash Singh

Siddharth Kaul

Kedar Jadhav

List of players retained by RCB

Faf Du Plessis (C)

Glenn Maxwell

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Anuj Rawat

Dinesh Karthik

Suyash Prabhudessai

Will Jacks

Mahipal Lomror

Karn Sharma

Manoj Bhandage

Mayank Dagar (From Srh)

Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Akash Deep

Mohammed Siraj

Reece Topley

Himanshu Sharma

Rajan Kumar

