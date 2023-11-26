IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cricket
RCB has recently announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, are gearing up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the goal of clinching their first-ever championship title.
One of the most surprising names on the released list is Wanindu Hasaranga. The talented all-rounder was acquired for a whopping INR 10.75 crore during the IPL 2022 auction and made an impressive debut by taking 26 wickets. However, his performance took a downturn in the subsequent edition of the tournament, managing to secure only nine wickets.
List of players released by RCB
Wanindu Hasaranga
Harshal Patel
Josh Hazlewood
Finn Allen
Michael Bracewell
David Willey
Wayne Parnell
Sonu Yadav
Avinash Singh
Siddharth Kaul
Kedar Jadhav
List of players retained by RCB
Faf Du Plessis (C)
Glenn Maxwell
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
Anuj Rawat
Dinesh Karthik
Suyash Prabhudessai
Will Jacks
Mahipal Lomror
Karn Sharma
Manoj Bhandage
Mayank Dagar (From Srh)
Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Akash Deep
Mohammed Siraj
Reece Topley
Himanshu Sharma
Rajan Kumar
