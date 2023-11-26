Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Watch: Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best father', actor's reaction goes viral

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Gujarat Titans

China pneumonia scare: Centre advises states to review hospital preparedness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Watch: Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best father', actor's reaction goes viral

10 hit films rejected by Mahesh Babu 

Ghee vs olive oil: Which is healthier?

7 effective ways to overcome laziness in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best father', actor's reaction goes viral

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB has recently announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, are gearing up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the goal of clinching their first-ever championship title.

Just like the other teams, RCB has recently announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction.

One of the most surprising names on the released list is Wanindu Hasaranga. The talented all-rounder was acquired for a whopping INR 10.75 crore during the IPL 2022 auction and made an impressive debut by taking 26 wickets. However, his performance took a downturn in the subsequent edition of the tournament, managing to secure only nine wickets.

List of players released by RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga

Harshal Patel

Josh Hazlewood

Finn Allen

Michael Bracewell

David Willey

Wayne Parnell

Sonu Yadav

Avinash Singh

Siddharth Kaul

Kedar Jadhav

List of players retained by RCB

Faf Du Plessis (C)

Glenn Maxwell

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Anuj Rawat

Dinesh Karthik

Suyash Prabhudessai

Will Jacks

Mahipal Lomror

Karn Sharma

Manoj Bhandage

Mayank Dagar (From Srh)

Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Akash Deep

Mohammed Siraj

Reece Topley

Himanshu Sharma

Rajan Kumar

READ| IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Gujarat Titans

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: What is lung cleansing, why should you do it?

When Kareena Kapoor revealed she first fell in love at 13 with this actor; and it’s not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan

Transform your sofa with stylish and protective covers on Amazon

Uttar Pradesh govt declares ‘no non-veg day’ today, here’s why

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue op: Plasma cutter being flown in from Hyderabad, manual drilling to begin tomorrow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE