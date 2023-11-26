IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Gujarat Titans

Kane Williamson will be available for the upcoming season, following his impressive performance in the 2023 World Cup held in India.

The Gujarat Titans have been the center of attention in recent weeks due to rumors surrounding their captain, Hardik Pandya, potentially leaving the franchise for the Mumbai Indians.

Kane Williamson will be available for the upcoming season, following his impressive performance in the 2023 World Cup held in India. After suffering an injury in the first game of the IPL 2023 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans, Williamson is eager to make a significant impact on the 2024 season.

Turning our attention to the other players, Shubman Gill has emerged as a standout player in the GT batting lineup, showcasing remarkable growth and maturity in just a few short years. On the bowling front, the availability of key player Rashid Khan remains uncertain as he recently underwent surgery, leaving doubts about his fitness for the upcoming season.

In a surprising turn of events, Hardik Pandya, despite all the speculation surrounding his potential return to the Mumbai Indians (MI), has been retained by the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, with the trade window set to open after the deadline day, there is still a possibility for the IPL to deliver unexpected surprises to the fans once again.

List of players released by GT

Yash Dayal

K.S Bharat

Shivam Mavi

Urvil Patel

Pradeep Sangwan

Odean Smith

Alzarri Joseph

Dasun Shanaka

List of players retained by GT

David Miller

Shubman Gill

Matthew Wade

Wriddhiman Saha

Kane Williamson

Hardik Pandya (C)

Abhinav Manohar

B. Sai Sudharsan

Darshan Nalkande

Vijay Shankar

Jayant Yadav

Rahul Tewatia

Mohammed Shami

Noor Ahmad

Sai Kishore

Rashid Khan

Joshua Little

Mohit Sharma

