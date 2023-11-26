IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Despite acquiring promising talents and experienced players in T20 cricket, the Orange army endured a woeful campaign in IPL 2023.

SunRisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the points table last season, managing only four wins out of 14 league matches. Despite acquiring promising talents and experienced players in T20 cricket, the Orange army endured a woeful campaign in IPL 2023.

Following Kane Williamson's departure, Aiden Markram, hailing from South Africa, took over the captaincy. However, the team's performance continued to falter, leaving much to be desired.

As the IPL 2024 mini-auction approaches, SunRisers Hyderabad's management must delve deep into their resources to identify and acquire players who are better suited to their style of play. It is crucial for the team's think tank to meticulously scout and strategically bid for individuals who can uplift the team's fortunes.

List of players released by SRH

Harry Brook

Samarth Vyas

Kartik Tyagi

Vivrant Sharma

Akeal Hossein

Adil Rashid

List of players retained by SRH

Abdul Samad

Abhishek Sharma

Aiden Markram (c)

Marco Jansen

Rahul Tripathi

Washington Sundar

Glenn Phillips

Sanvir Singh

Heinrich Klaasen

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mayank Agarwal

T Natarajan

Anmolpreet Singh

Mayank Markande

Upendra Singh Yadav

Umban Malik

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Shahbaz Ahamad (Traded from Rcb)

