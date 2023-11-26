Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai-based team has decided to retain most of its players, carefully considering the availability of those who may have commitments or injury concerns.

DNA Web Team

Nov 26, 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), boast a well-established and formidable squad. As the IPL 2024 mini-auction approaches, the franchise finds itself at a crucial juncture, requiring careful consideration for the future. While the majority of fans eagerly await news regarding the esteemed CSK captain and veteran, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team's backroom staff and think tank are diligently finalizing the list of players to be retained and released before the impending deadline on Sunday, November 26th.

The Chennai-based team has decided to retain most of its players, carefully considering the availability of those who may have commitments or injury concerns.

Although the team has officially announced the retention of only two players, Ben Stokes and the recently retired Ambati Rayudu, CSK's management has chosen to keep their tactics for the IPL 2024 mini-auction under wraps.

Rayudu, a highly acclaimed player in the IPL, made the decision to retire after his team's victory in the final last year. On the other hand, Ben Stokes, a prominent English all-rounder, has chosen to sit out the upcoming season in order to manage his workload and maintain his fitness.

Stokes has been grappling with knee problems since the beginning of 2022. Despite temporarily coming out of retirement to participate in the recently concluded World Cup, he has acknowledged the necessity of undergoing knee surgery. The franchise has expressed its support for his decision to remain unavailable, but the decision-makers at CSK have contemplated the possibility of releasing him prior to the auction.

Probable list of players to be released by CSK

  • Ambati Rayudu (now retired)
  • Ben Stokes (Confirmed)
  • Dwaine Pretorius (confirmed)
  • Sisanda Magala

Probable list of players to be retained by CSK

  • MS Dhoni (wk)(c)
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Devon Conway
  • Subhranshu Senapati
  • Deepak Chahar
  • Tushar Deshpande
  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Simranjeet Singh
  • Matheesha Pathirana
  • Akash Singh
  • Prashant Solanki
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Moeen Ali
  • Shivam Dube
  • Ajinkya Rahane
  • Nishant Sindhu
  • Shaik Rasheed
  • Ajay Mandal
  • Bhagath Verma

