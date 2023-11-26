IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai-based team has decided to retain most of its players, carefully considering the availability of those who may have commitments or injury concerns.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), boast a well-established and formidable squad. As the IPL 2024 mini-auction approaches, the franchise finds itself at a crucial juncture, requiring careful consideration for the future. While the majority of fans eagerly await news regarding the esteemed CSK captain and veteran, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team's backroom staff and think tank are diligently finalizing the list of players to be retained and released before the impending deadline on Sunday, November 26th.

The Chennai-based team has decided to retain most of its players, carefully considering the availability of those who may have commitments or injury concerns.

Although the team has officially announced the retention of only two players, Ben Stokes and the recently retired Ambati Rayudu, CSK's management has chosen to keep their tactics for the IPL 2024 mini-auction under wraps.

Rayudu, a highly acclaimed player in the IPL, made the decision to retire after his team's victory in the final last year. On the other hand, Ben Stokes, a prominent English all-rounder, has chosen to sit out the upcoming season in order to manage his workload and maintain his fitness.

Stokes has been grappling with knee problems since the beginning of 2022. Despite temporarily coming out of retirement to participate in the recently concluded World Cup, he has acknowledged the necessity of undergoing knee surgery. The franchise has expressed its support for his decision to remain unavailable, but the decision-makers at CSK have contemplated the possibility of releasing him prior to the auction.

Probable list of players to be released by CSK

Ambati Rayudu (now retired)

Ben Stokes (Confirmed)

Dwaine Pretorius (confirmed)

Sisanda Magala

Probable list of players to be retained by CSK

MS Dhoni (wk)(c)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Subhranshu Senapati

Deepak Chahar

Tushar Deshpande

Maheesh Theekshana

Simranjeet Singh

Matheesha Pathirana

Akash Singh

Prashant Solanki

Mitchell Santner

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ravindra Jadeja

Moeen Ali

Shivam Dube

Ajinkya Rahane

Nishant Sindhu

Shaik Rasheed

Ajay Mandal

Bhagath Verma

READ| IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: All eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians