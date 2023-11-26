IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: Ben Stokes opts out, all eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians

Cricket
IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in the franchise's first-ever season in the IPL.
The deadline for all 10 IPL teams, including the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings, to submit their final lists of retained and released players is November 26, just before the December auctions. Currently, there is a great deal of speculation surrounding potential player trades and releases.
One of the most significant topics of discussion is the potential trade of Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians. According to reports, the GT captain is poised to return to his former team, Mumbai, for a staggering INR 15 Crore, excluding any transfer fees. It is rumored that Pandya will also receive 50% of the transfer fee, while the Gujarat Titans will retain the other half.
Despite the numerous speculations circulating, the IPL website has only confirmed three trades thus far. Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mayank Dagar are the players who have been officially traded to date. Stay tuned for the latest updates on player retention and trades as we approach the big day leading up to the IPL 2024 auctions.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to release the out-of-form all-rounder Shardul Thakur, thereby freeing up a significant amount of Rs 10.75 crore from their purse. With a total of Rs 10.75 crore at their disposal, along with an additional Rs 5 crore, the KKR will now have ample funds to acquire some exceptional talent.
LSG has reportedly decided to retain 8-9 players in their upcoming announcement of the retention list. According to Cricbuzz, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma, and Swapnil Singh are set to be released. Additionally, a couple of foreign players will also be let go.
SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 26, 2023
Dynamic left handed All-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad will now don the Orange Armour
Mayank Dagar moves to RCB. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours pic.twitter.com/WlPKQt83rv
DC recently shared a captivating image on social media, resembling a retained list of players. Within this intriguing blur picture, one can discern a total of 14 names.
The wait is over— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 26, 2023
(well, almost) pic.twitter.com/3hmue7QcrY
The Delhi Capitals have made the decision to retain their dynamic opener, Prithvi Shaw, who is currently recuperating from a knee injury sustained during his county cricket tenure. In contrast, Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey, two players deemed unsuitable for the rigorous requirements of a top-tier T20 tournament like the IPL, have been released from the team.
CSK and Dwaine Pretorius have officially ended their association. The talented South African all-rounder will not be included in CSK's retention list, as confirmed by Pretorius himself through an Instagram post.
All ten teams must submit their lists of retained and released players by 4 PM today. This crucial step will enable them to develop a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming IPL auctions and IPL 2024. Currently, trades are being conducted in anticipation of the retention list announcement, with only four official trades having taken place thus far.