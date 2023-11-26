IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: Ben Stokes opts out, all eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians

Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Chennai Super Kings

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Rescuers make 8-metre progress through vertical drilling in last one and half hours

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Chennai Super Kings

Neena Gupta says 'men and women are not equal', calls feminism 'faltu'

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

IPL 2024 auction: List of uncapped players who can break the bank

Meet the stunning sister of team India's speedster

Must-watch films and series based on 26/11 attacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: Ben Stokes opts out, all eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in the franchise's first-ever season in the IPL.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The deadline for all 10 IPL teams, including the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings, to submit their final lists of retained and released players is November 26, just before the December auctions. Currently, there is a great deal of speculation surrounding potential player trades and releases.

One of the most significant topics of discussion is the potential trade of Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians. According to reports, the GT captain is poised to return to his former team, Mumbai, for a staggering INR 15 Crore, excluding any transfer fees. It is rumored that Pandya will also receive 50% of the transfer fee, while the Gujarat Titans will retain the other half.

Despite the numerous speculations circulating, the IPL website has only confirmed three trades thus far. Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mayank Dagar are the players who have been officially traded to date. Stay tuned for the latest updates on player retention and trades as we approach the big day leading up to the IPL 2024 auctions.

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:28 PM

    IPL retention Live updates: KKR update

    The Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to release the out-of-form all-rounder Shardul Thakur, thereby freeing up a significant amount of Rs 10.75 crore from their purse. With a total of Rs 10.75 crore at their disposal, along with an additional Rs 5 crore, the KKR will now have ample funds to acquire some exceptional talent.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:27 PM

    IPL retention Live updates: LSG update

    LSG has reportedly decided to retain 8-9 players in their upcoming announcement of the retention list. According to Cricbuzz, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma, and Swapnil Singh are set to be released. Additionally, a couple of foreign players will also be let go.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:21 PM

    IPL retention Live updates:

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:18 PM

    IPL retention Live updates:

    DC recently shared a captivating image on social media, resembling a retained list of players. Within this intriguing blur picture, one can discern a total of 14 names.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:14 PM

    IPL retention Live updates:

    Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Mayank Dagar from SRH will join the Bengaluru franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:11 PM

    IPL retention Live updates: Shaw retained by DC

    The Delhi Capitals have made the decision to retain their dynamic opener, Prithvi Shaw, who is currently recuperating from a knee injury sustained during his county cricket tenure. In contrast, Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey, two players deemed unsuitable for the rigorous requirements of a top-tier T20 tournament like the IPL, have been released from the team.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:09 PM

    IPL retention Live updates: Hardik to Mumbai Indians?

    There have been numerous reports in the media suggesting that the captain of the Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya, is on the verge of being traded to the Mumbai Indians. According to these reports, the deal will involve his original fee of INR 15 Crore, along with a transfer fee that the Mumbai Indians will be paying to the Gujarat Titans. Additionally, it is rumored that Hardik will also stand to earn 50% of that total amount.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:08 PM

    IPL retention Live updates: 

    CSK and Dwaine Pretorius have officially ended their association. The talented South African all-rounder will not be included in CSK's retention list, as confirmed by Pretorius himself through an Instagram post.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:07 PM

    IPL retention Live updates: 

    All ten teams must submit their lists of retained and released players by 4 PM today. This crucial step will enable them to develop a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming IPL auctions and IPL 2024. Currently, trades are being conducted in anticipation of the retention list announcement, with only four official trades having taken place thus far.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Nov 2023, 03:06 PM

    IPL retention Live updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the IPL retention list for all teams. Today marks the final day for retention before the auction in December.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes

The Village review: Arya’s sci-fi horror is unwatchable, makes Ramsay Brothers seem like Alfred Hitchcock in comparison

Meet man who once took loan to open photostat shop, now owns Rs 1000 crore company, his business is...

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE