IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: Ben Stokes opts out, all eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in the franchise's first-ever season in the IPL.

The deadline for all 10 IPL teams, including the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings, to submit their final lists of retained and released players is November 26, just before the December auctions. Currently, there is a great deal of speculation surrounding potential player trades and releases.

One of the most significant topics of discussion is the potential trade of Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians. According to reports, the GT captain is poised to return to his former team, Mumbai, for a staggering INR 15 Crore, excluding any transfer fees. It is rumored that Pandya will also receive 50% of the transfer fee, while the Gujarat Titans will retain the other half.

Despite the numerous speculations circulating, the IPL website has only confirmed three trades thus far. Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mayank Dagar are the players who have been officially traded to date. Stay tuned for the latest updates on player retention and trades as we approach the big day leading up to the IPL 2024 auctions.