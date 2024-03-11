Twitter
IPL 2024: Fan gifts CSK captain MS Dhoni hand-painted artworks, photo goes viral

The artworks showcased two different looks of the former Indian captain – one with long hair and another with short hair.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 03:09 PM IST

In Chennai, a young fan named Yash Prajapati gifted two paintings to MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). These artworks showcased two different looks of the former Indian captain – one with long hair and another with short hair. Dhoni, known for his down-to-earth nature, graciously accepted the paintings and posed with the young fan, creating a memorable moment.

Dhoni recently joined the CSK training after a period of rehabilitation for a knee injury. He was spotted in a new look that caught the attention of the internet. Before joining the CSK camp, Dhoni was seen in Jamnagar attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant alongside his wife Sakshi and other cricketing legends.

Local players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar have also joined the CSK training ahead of Dhoni. CSK, a five-time champion, is set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener on March 22 in Chennai. However, they might miss opener Devon Conway, recovering from a thumb surgery, and Matheesha Pathirana, dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

The CSK squad for IPL 2024 includes notable additions from the auction: Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Avanish Rao Aravelly. 

Squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly. 

