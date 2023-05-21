Search icon
IPL 2023: What will happen if RCB vs GT match gets washed out?

With Rajasthan Royals out of the running, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently the two teams vying for the fourth playoffs slot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

In a thrilling match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians secured an impressive eight-wicket victory, earning themselves a temporary spot in the top four of the IPL 2023 league phase. While the standings may change with Royal Challengers Bangalore set to face off against Gujarat Titans in match 70, Mumbai's triumph has effectively ended Rajasthan Royals' hopes of making it to the playoffs.

With Rajasthan Royals out of the running, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently the two teams vying for the fourth playoffs slot. 

Here are the current qualification scenarios:

If Royal Challengers Bangalore emerge victorious against Gujarat Titans, they will secure their spot in the playoffs. They will be tied on 16 points with Mumbai Indians, but will have a better net run rate.

If Gujarat Titans manage to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians will secure their place in the playoffs, with Faf du Plessis' team being eliminated.

In the event of a washout, Bangalore will end up with 15 points, resulting in a playoffs qualification for Mumbai Indians. It is worth noting that the match has been delayed by 45 minutes due to heavy rain in Bangalore, and there is a possibility of further interruptions.

As the IPL 2023 season draws to a close, the stakes are higher than ever, and the competition is fierce. Royal Challengers Bangalore will undoubtedly give it their all in their upcoming match, and fans can expect nothing less than an exhilarating display of cricket.

